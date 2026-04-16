أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن خالص تعازي المملكة العربية السعودية وصادق مواساتها لحكومة وشعب الجمهورية التركية الشقيقة، إثر وفاة عددٍ من الأشخاص جراء حادث في مدرسة بمدينة كهرمان مرعش.
وأكدت الوزارة تضامن المملكة مع الجمهورية التركية، وشعبها الشقيق في هذا المصاب، مع تمنياتها للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the sincere condolences of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of the sisterly Republic of Turkey, following the death of several individuals due to an incident at a school in Kahramanmaraş.
The ministry affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the Republic of Turkey and its brotherly people in this tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.