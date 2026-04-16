أكدت جامعة طيبة أن الاشتراك في المنصات «اختياري» وليس إلزامياً ، وأوضحت رداً على مانشرته «عكاظ» تحت عنوان (رسوم «منصة خارجية» تثير الحيرة.. طلاب «طيبة»: أين منصة الجامعة؟) في عددها الصادر 21456 في 25 شوال 1447هـ الموافق 13 أبريل 2026م، أن استخدام المنصات التعليمية المرتبطة ببعض المراجع لا يترتب عليه أي التزام مالي إلزامي على الطلبة.

وأوضحت الجامعة، أن اعتماد المراجع العلمية في المقررات الدراسية يتم وفق الأطر الأكاديمية والنظامية المعتمدة، وبما يعزّز جودة العملية التعليمية ويرتقي بمخرجاتها، انسجاماً مع الممارسات المعتمدة في الجامعات محلياً ودولياً.

المرجع أساس التعلم

وبيّنت أن المطلوب أكاديمياً من الطالب هو توفير المرجع العلمي المحدد في توصيف المقرر، والاطلاع عليه والاستفادة منه بوصفه أحد الأركان الأساسية للعملية التعليمية، دون إلزامه بالشراء من جهة بعينها.

منصات مساندة لا إلزام فيها

وفي ما يتعلق بالمنصات التعليمية المرتبطة ببعض المراجع، شدّدت الجامعة على أنها ليست مطلباً مستقلاً استحدثته، ولا اشتراكاً قائماً بذاته يُفرض على الطلبة، مؤكدة عدم إلزامية تحمل أي تكاليف مالية مستقلة مقابل هذه المنصات، باعتبارها أدوات مساندة اختيارية مرتبطة بالمقررات.

متابعة ومعالجة الملاحظات

وأكدت جامعة طيبة استمرارها في متابعة تطبيق هذه الآليات واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لمعالجة أي ملاحظات، بما يضمن حفظ حقوق الطلبة وسلامة العملية التعليمية.