Taibah University confirmed that subscription to the platforms is "optional" and not mandatory. In response to what was published by "Okaz" under the title (Fees for an "External Platform" Raise Confusion.. Taibah Students: Where is the University Platform?) in its issue number 21456 on 25 Shawwal 1447 AH, corresponding to April 13, 2026, it clarified that using educational platforms linked to certain references does not entail any mandatory financial obligation on students.

The university explained that the adoption of scientific references in the curriculum is done according to the approved academic and regulatory frameworks, enhancing the quality of the educational process and improving its outcomes, in line with the practices adopted in universities both locally and internationally.

The reference is the foundation of learning

It indicated that what is academically required from the student is to provide the specified scientific reference in the course description, to review it and benefit from it as one of the essential pillars of the educational process, without obliging them to purchase it from a specific source.

Supportive platforms with no obligation

Regarding the educational platforms linked to certain references, the university emphasized that they are not an independent requirement it has introduced, nor is subscription to them a standalone obligation imposed on students. It confirmed that there is no mandatory financial burden associated with these platforms, considering them as optional supportive tools related to the courses.

Monitoring and addressing observations

Taibah University affirmed its commitment to continue monitoring the implementation of these mechanisms and taking the necessary actions to address any observations, ensuring the preservation of students' rights and the integrity of the educational process.