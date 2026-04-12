The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's (Masam) project for clearing Yemeni lands from mines managed to remove (1,408) mines in various regions of Yemen during the second week of April, including (67) anti-tank mines, (10) anti-personnel mines, (1,329) unexploded ordnance, and two explosive devices.

The Masam team removed one unexploded ordnance in the Hays district of Al Hudaydah governorate, and in the Mukalla district of Hadhramaut governorate, they removed (1,094) unexploded ordnance and two explosive devices. In the Midi district of Hajjah governorate, they removed (8) anti-personnel mines, (60) anti-tank mines, and (36) unexploded ordnance, while in the Al-Mudharabah district of Lahij governorate, (6) anti-tank mines were removed.

In Marib governorate, the team removed one unexploded ordnance in the Al-Wadi district and (126) unexploded ordnance in the Harib district, while in the Aysilan district of Shabwa governorate, two unexploded ordnance were removed.



In Taiz governorate, (3) unexploded ordnance were removed in the Al-Mokha district, and in the Dhubab district, one anti-tank mine and (56) unexploded ordnance were removed. In the Salouh district, two anti-personnel mines and (10) unexploded ordnance were removed.

Thus, the total number of mines removed since the beginning of the Masam project has reached (553,828) mines, which were randomly planted in various Yemeni lands to claim the innocent lives of children, women, and the elderly, instilling fear in the hearts of the safe.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its efforts through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to clear Yemeni lands from mines, as part of a project that enhances the safety of civilians and contributes to enabling the Yemeni brothers to live a dignified and safe life.