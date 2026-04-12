تمكَّن مشروع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية (مسام) لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام خلال الأسبوع الثاني من أبريل الجاري، من انتزاع (1.408) ألغام في مختلف مناطق اليمن، منها (67) لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و(10) ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و(1.329) ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وعبوتان ناسفتان.
ونزع فريق «مسام» في مديرية حيس بمحافظة الحديدة ذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة، وفي مديرية المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت تم نزع (1.094) ذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوتين ناسفتين، وفي مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة تم نزع (8) ألغام مضادة للأفراد و(60) لغماً مضاداً للدبابات و(36) ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وفي مديرية المضاربة بمحافظة لحج تم نزع (6) ألغام مضادة للدبابات.
وفي محافظة مأرب نزع الفريق ذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة بمديرية الوادي، ونزع (126) ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية حريب، وبمديرية عسيلان بمحافظة شبوة تم نزع ذخيرتين غير منفجرة.
وفي محافظة تعز تم نزع (3) ذخائر غير منفجرة بمديرية المخاء، وفي مديرية ذباب تم نزع لغم واحد مضاد للدبابات و(56) ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وفي مديرية صلوح تم نزع لغمين مضادين للأفراد و(10) ذخائر غير منفجرة.
وبذلك ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة منذ بداية مشروع «مسام» حتى الآن إلى (553.828) لغماً، بعد أن زُرعت عشوائياً في مختلف الأراضي اليمنية لحصد الأرواح البريئة من الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، وزرع الخوف في قلوب الآمنين.
وتواصل المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة جهودها في تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ضمن مشروع يُعزز سلامة المدنيين، ويسهم في تمكين الأشقاء اليمنيين من عيش حياة كريمة وآمنة.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's (Masam) project for clearing Yemeni lands from mines managed to remove (1,408) mines in various regions of Yemen during the second week of April, including (67) anti-tank mines, (10) anti-personnel mines, (1,329) unexploded ordnance, and two explosive devices.
The Masam team removed one unexploded ordnance in the Hays district of Al Hudaydah governorate, and in the Mukalla district of Hadhramaut governorate, they removed (1,094) unexploded ordnance and two explosive devices. In the Midi district of Hajjah governorate, they removed (8) anti-personnel mines, (60) anti-tank mines, and (36) unexploded ordnance, while in the Al-Mudharabah district of Lahij governorate, (6) anti-tank mines were removed.
In Marib governorate, the team removed one unexploded ordnance in the Al-Wadi district and (126) unexploded ordnance in the Harib district, while in the Aysilan district of Shabwa governorate, two unexploded ordnance were removed.
In Taiz governorate, (3) unexploded ordnance were removed in the Al-Mokha district, and in the Dhubab district, one anti-tank mine and (56) unexploded ordnance were removed. In the Salouh district, two anti-personnel mines and (10) unexploded ordnance were removed.
Thus, the total number of mines removed since the beginning of the Masam project has reached (553,828) mines, which were randomly planted in various Yemeni lands to claim the innocent lives of children, women, and the elderly, instilling fear in the hearts of the safe.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its efforts through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to clear Yemeni lands from mines, as part of a project that enhances the safety of civilians and contributes to enabling the Yemeni brothers to live a dignified and safe life.