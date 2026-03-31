The Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the adoption by the United Nations Human Rights Council of several resolutions regarding the Palestine issue during its sixty-first session held in Geneva from February 23, 2026, to March 31, 2026.

The Human Rights Council adopted a resolution titled: "The Situation of Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Commitment to Ensure Accountability and Justice," which aligns with the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and the provisional measures, and reaffirms the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry to report on the direct and indirect transfer of arms, ammunition, spare parts, components, and dual-use materials to Israel, the occupying power, or their sale to it.

Another resolution was adopted titled: "Israeli Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Occupied Syrian Golan," which emphasizes that Israeli settlement policy constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the prohibition of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the forcible transfer of protected populations and the transfer of the occupying population into the occupied territories.

The resolution also reaffirms the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry to report on settlers involved in acts of violence, intimidation, harassment, or terrorism against Palestinian civilians and the actions taken by Israel, the occupying power, and third states to ensure accountability for violations of international law.

The Human Rights Council also adopted a resolution titled: "The Right of the Palestinian People to Self-Determination," reaffirming the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and calling on all states to fulfill their responsibility to support the Palestinian people in exercising this right.

During the session, the Council also adopted a resolution titled: "Human Rights in the Occupied Syrian Golan," which emphasizes the systematic violations of human rights committed against Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan and calls for accountability and respect for international law.