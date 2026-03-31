رحّبت منظمة التعاون الإسلامي باعتماد مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة عددًا من القرارات بشأن قضية فلسطين خلال دورته الحادية والستين التي عقدت في جنيف في الفترة من 23 فبراير 2026 إلى 31 مارس 2026.
وتبنى مجلس حقوق الإنسان قرارًا بعنوان: «حالة حقوق الإنسان في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، بما فيها القدس الشرقية والالتزام بضمان المساءلة والعدالة»، الذي يتماشى مع فتوى محكمة العدل الدولية والتدابير المؤقتة، ويؤكد من جديد على ولاية لجنة التحقيق في تقديم تقارير عن النقل المباشر وغير المباشر للأسلحة والذخائر وقطع الغيار والمكونات والمواد ذات الاستخدام المزدوج إلى إسرائيل، السلطة القائمة بالاحتلال، أو بيعها لها.
كما تم اعتماد قرار آخر بعنوان: «المستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، بما فيها القدس الشرقية، وفي الجولان السوري المحتل»، والذي يؤكد على أن سياسة الاستيطان الإسرائيلية تشكل انتهاكًا خطيرًا للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك حظر اتفاقية جنيف الرابعة للنقل القسري للسكان المحميين ونقل سكان المحتل إلى الأراضي المحتلة.
ويُعيد القرار أيضًا التأكيد على ولاية لجنة التحقيق في الإبلاغ عن المستوطنين المتورطين في أعمال العنف أو التخويف أو المضايقة أو الإرهاب ضد المدنيين الفلسطينيين والإجراءات التي تتخذها إسرائيل، السلطة القائمة بالاحتلال، والدول الثالثة لضمان المساءلة عن انتهاكات القانون الدولي.
كما اعتمد مجلس حقوق الإنسان قرارًا بعنوان: «حق الشعب الفلسطيني في تقرير المصير»، أكد فيه من جديد على حق الشعب الفلسطيني غير القابل للتصرف في تقرير مصيره، ودعا المجلس جميع الدول إلى الوفاء بمسؤوليتها في دعم الشعب الفلسطيني في ممارسة هذا الحق.
وخلال الدورة، اعتمد المجلس كذلك قرارًا بعنوان: «حقوق الإنسان في الجولان السوري المحتل»، الذي يؤكد على الانتهاكات المنهجية لحقوق الإنسان المرتكبة ضد المواطنين السوريين في الجولان السوري المحتل ويدعو إلى المساءلة واحترام القانون الدولي.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the adoption by the United Nations Human Rights Council of several resolutions regarding the Palestine issue during its sixty-first session held in Geneva from February 23, 2026, to March 31, 2026.
The Human Rights Council adopted a resolution titled: "The Situation of Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Commitment to Ensure Accountability and Justice," which aligns with the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and the provisional measures, and reaffirms the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry to report on the direct and indirect transfer of arms, ammunition, spare parts, components, and dual-use materials to Israel, the occupying power, or their sale to it.
Another resolution was adopted titled: "Israeli Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Occupied Syrian Golan," which emphasizes that Israeli settlement policy constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the prohibition of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the forcible transfer of protected populations and the transfer of the occupying population into the occupied territories.
The resolution also reaffirms the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry to report on settlers involved in acts of violence, intimidation, harassment, or terrorism against Palestinian civilians and the actions taken by Israel, the occupying power, and third states to ensure accountability for violations of international law.
The Human Rights Council also adopted a resolution titled: "The Right of the Palestinian People to Self-Determination," reaffirming the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and calling on all states to fulfill their responsibility to support the Palestinian people in exercising this right.
During the session, the Council also adopted a resolution titled: "Human Rights in the Occupied Syrian Golan," which emphasizes the systematic violations of human rights committed against Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan and calls for accountability and respect for international law.