التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود في محافظة جدة اليوم ملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض أوجه العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين، إلى جانب بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، خصوصاً تداعيات التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وانعكاسه على أمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم، وتنسيق الجهود المبذولة بشأنه.

وتم التأكيد خلال اللقاء على أن تكرار الهجمات الإيرانية العدائية على دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ومملكة الأردن، واستهداف المنشآت الحيوية والمدنية، يشكل تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

حضر اللقاء نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد بن علي الحميدان.

فيما حضر من الجانب الأردني نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين أيمن الصفدي، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة اللواء ركن يوسف الحنيطي، ومدير مكتب الملك علاء البطاينة.