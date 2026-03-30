Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met today in Jeddah with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the meeting, the aspects of the relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, along with discussions on the developments in the regional situation, particularly the repercussions of the military escalation in the Middle East and its impact on the security and stability of the region and the world, as well as the coordination of efforts regarding it.

It was emphasized during the meeting that the repeated Iranian hostile attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Kingdom of Jordan, targeting vital and civilian facilities, constitute a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and National Security Advisor, Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Head of General Intelligence, Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan.

From the Jordanian side, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Al-Hunaiti, and the Director of the King's Office, Alaa Al-Batayneh.