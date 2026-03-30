عُقِد في محافظة جدة اليوم (الإثنين)، لقاء ثلاثياً جمع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وأخيه الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين ملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وأخيه الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر.
وجرى خلال اللقاء الثلاثي بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وتداعيات التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، ومخاطره على حرية الملاحة الدولية وأمن إمدادات الطاقة، وانعكاسه على الاقتصاد العالمي، وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة بما يعزز أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.
وتم التأكيد خلال اللقاء على أن استمرار الهجمات الإيرانية الآثمة على دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ومملكة الأردن واستهداف المنشآت الحيوية والمدنية، يشكل تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.
حضر اللقاء نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد بن علي الحميدان، وسكرتير ولي العهد الدكتور بندر بن عبيد الرشيد.
فيما حضر من الجانب الأردني نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين أيمن الصفدي، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة اللواء ركن يوسف الحنيطي، ومدير مكتب الملك علاء البطاينة.
فيما حضر من الجانب القطري رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن آل ثاني، ووزير الداخلية الشيخ خليفة بن حمد آل ثاني، ورئيس الديوان الأميري عبدالله بن محمد الخليفي، وعدد من المسؤولين.
A trilateral meeting was held today (Monday) in Jeddah Province, bringing together Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, his brother King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and his brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.
During the trilateral meeting, the latest developments in the regional situation were discussed, including the repercussions of the military escalation in the region, its risks to international navigation and energy supply security, its impact on the global economy, and the coordination of joint efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region.
It was emphasized during the meeting that the continuation of the Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Kingdom of Jordan, targeting vital and civilian facilities, constitutes a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.
The meeting was attended by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Director of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, and the Secretary of the Crown Prince Dr. Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed.
From the Jordanian side, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Al-Hunaiti, and the Director of the King's Office Alaa Al-Batayneh.
From the Qatari side, the meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, the Head of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khalifi, along with a number of officials.