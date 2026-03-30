A trilateral meeting was held today (Monday) in Jeddah Province, bringing together Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, his brother King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and his brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

During the trilateral meeting, the latest developments in the regional situation were discussed, including the repercussions of the military escalation in the region, its risks to international navigation and energy supply security, its impact on the global economy, and the coordination of joint efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region.

It was emphasized during the meeting that the continuation of the Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Kingdom of Jordan, targeting vital and civilian facilities, constitutes a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Director of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, and the Secretary of the Crown Prince Dr. Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed.

From the Jordanian side, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Al-Hunaiti, and the Director of the King's Office Alaa Al-Batayneh.

From the Qatari side, the meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, the Head of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khalifi, along with a number of officials.