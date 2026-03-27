NASA is preparing to launch a critical phase of its ambitious program to return to the Moon, with the arrival of the crew of the "Artemis 2" mission in Florida, signaling the start of the countdown for the first crewed flight to the Moon in over 50 years.

The crew consists of four astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy, and the mission is scheduled to launch as early as April 1 from Kennedy Space Center, aboard NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, using the Orion spacecraft designed for deep space missions.

The journey will take about 10 days, during which the crew will orbit the Moon in a fast trajectory before returning to Earth, without landing on its surface, in a test mission that is the first crewed flight in the multi-billion dollar "Artemis" program.

This test aims to evaluate life support, navigation, and communication systems, in addition to the performance of the spacecraft's thermal shield during re-entry, in a crucial step paving the way for future missions that include landing on the Moon, and possibly heading to Mars later on.

The crew has undergone intensive training for over two years since their selection in 2023, and they entered quarantine before the launch at Johnson Space Center, in preparation for moving to the astronauts' residence in Florida before takeoff.

The mission carries historical significance, as Glover will become the first astronaut of African descent to travel to the Moon's vicinity, while Koch will be the first woman to achieve this milestone, and Hansen represents the first non-American astronaut to surpass low Earth orbit towards the Moon.

The crew has extensive experience in space, with three of them previously participating in missions aboard the International Space Station, while this will be Hansen's first flight.

Mission commander Wiseman confirmed that the team is prepared for all scenarios, explaining that the flight remains a test and its trajectory may change based on circumstances.

Major space companies are involved in developing the mission components, with Boeing manufacturing the core stage of the rocket, Northrop Grumman producing the rocket boosters, and Lockheed Martin developing the Orion spacecraft.

This mission is part of NASA's long-term plan aimed at establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon, paving the way for crewed missions to Mars in the coming years.