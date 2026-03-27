تستعد وكالة ناسا لإطلاق مرحلة حاسمة من برنامجها الطموح للعودة إلى القمر، مع وصول طاقم مهمة «أرتميس 2» إلى ولاية فلوريدا، إيذاناً ببدء العد التنازلي لأول رحلة مأهولة نحو القمر منذ أكثر من 50 عاماً.

ويضم الطاقم أربعة رواد فضاء هم ريد وايزمان، فيكتور غلوفر، كريستينا كوتش، إضافة إلى رائد الفضاء الكندي جيريمي، ومن المقرر أن تنطلق المهمة في أقرب وقت ممكن بداية من 1 أبريل، من مركز كينيدي الفضائي، على متن صاروخ نظام الإطلاق الفضائي (SLS) التابع لناسا، باستخدام مركبة Orion المصممة للرحلات إلى الفضاء العميق.

وستستغرق الرحلة نحو 10 أيام، حيث سيدور الطاقم في مسار سريع حول القمر قبل العودة إلى الأرض، دون تنفيذ هبوط على سطحه، في مهمة اختبارية تُعد الأولى المأهولة ضمن برنامج «أرتميس» متعدد المليارات.

ويهدف هذا الاختبار إلى تقييم أنظمة دعم الحياة والملاحة والاتصالات، إضافة إلى أداء الدرع الحراري للمركبة خلال العودة، في خطوة أساسية تمهد لمهمات مستقبلية تشمل الهبوط على القمر، وربما التوجه لاحقاً إلى المريخ.

وقد خضع الطاقم لتدريبات مكثفة لأكثر من عامين منذ اختيارهم في 2023، ودخلوا في حجر صحي قبل الإطلاق في مركز جونسون الفضائي، تمهيداً للانتقال إلى مقر إقامة الرواد في فلوريدا قبل الإقلاع.

وتحمل المهمة أهمية تاريخية، إذ سيصبح غلوفر أول رائد فضاء من أصول إفريقية يسافر إلى محيط القمر، فيما ستصبح كوتش أول امرأة تحقق هذا الإنجاز، بينما يمثل هانسن أول رائد فضاء غير أمريكي يتجاوز مدار الأرض المنخفض في اتجاه القمر.

ويتمتع الطاقم بخبرة واسعة في الفضاء، حيث سبق لثلاثة منهم المشاركة في مهام على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية، بينما تُعد هذه الرحلة الأولى لهانسن.

وأكد قائد المهمة وايزمان أن الفريق مستعد لكافة السيناريوهات، موضحاً أن الرحلة تظل اختبارية وقد تتغير مساراتها وفق الظروف.

وتشارك في تطوير مكونات المهمة كبرى شركات الفضاء، حيث تتولى شركة بوينغ تصنيع المرحلة الأساسية للصاروخ، بينما تنتج نورثروب غرومان المعززات الصاروخية، وتقوم لوكهيد مارتن بتطوير مركبة «أوريون».

وتأتي هذه المهمة ضمن خطة طويلة الأمد لوكالة ناسا تهدف إلى إقامة وجود بشري مستدام على القمر، تمهيداً لإطلاق بعثات مأهولة إلى كوكب المريخ خلال السنوات القادمة.