The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the land registration works for (14,750) real estate plots in the Makkah region, starting from Sunday, March 29, 2026, corresponding to 10 Shawwal 1447 AH, until the end of Thursday, July 2, 2026, corresponding to 17 Muharram 1448 AH.

The Authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Makkah region, specifically in Jeddah, include: (Al-Riyadh, part of Al-Salamah neighborhood, part of Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Qawzayn neighborhood, part of Al-Wadi neighborhood). It indicated that the selection of neighborhoods was based on specific criteria, and the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to land registration works in various regions of the Kingdom will be announced subsequently.

The "Real Estate Authority" pointed out that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa/, or through service centers, noting that land registration requires a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process.

The Authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to land registration to verify their property title deed and ensure the necessary conditions are met in preparation for the start of registration. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the Authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.

Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for ownership will be issued for each real estate unit registered. The title deed will include property data, descriptions, conditions, and associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector. The aim of the land registration system is to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.