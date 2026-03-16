أعلنتْ الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ (14.750) قطعة عقارية، في منطقة مكة المكرمة، ابتداءً من يوم الأحد 29 مارس 2026م، الموافق 10 شوال 1447هـ، وحتى نهاية يوم الخميس 2 يوليو 2026، الموافق 17 محرم 1448هـ.
وأوضحت الهيئة أنّ الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة في محافظة جدة تشمل: (الريان، جزء من حي السلامة، جزء من حي الخالدية، جزء من حي القوزين، جزء من حي الوادي)، مبينةً بأنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.
وأشارت«هيئة العقار» أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa/، أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مشيرةً إلى أنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفٍ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل.
ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.
وابتداءً من الموعد الـمُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، حيث يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.
The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the land registration works for (14,750) real estate plots in the Makkah region, starting from Sunday, March 29, 2026, corresponding to 10 Shawwal 1447 AH, until the end of Thursday, July 2, 2026, corresponding to 17 Muharram 1448 AH.
The Authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Makkah region, specifically in Jeddah, include: (Al-Riyadh, part of Al-Salamah neighborhood, part of Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Qawzayn neighborhood, part of Al-Wadi neighborhood). It indicated that the selection of neighborhoods was based on specific criteria, and the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to land registration works in various regions of the Kingdom will be announced subsequently.
The "Real Estate Authority" pointed out that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa/, or through service centers, noting that land registration requires a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process.
The Authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to land registration to verify their property title deed and ensure the necessary conditions are met in preparation for the start of registration. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the Authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.
Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for ownership will be issued for each real estate unit registered. The title deed will include property data, descriptions, conditions, and associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector. The aim of the land registration system is to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.