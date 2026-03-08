As part of community participation programs and in a scene that embodies the highest values of solidarity and social cohesion characteristic of Saudi society, the Municipality of Al-Tawal Governorate held the Ramadan Iftar banquet of generosity for the year 1447, with the presence of the Deputy Governor of Al-Tawal, Jaber Mohammed Ali Awaf, the directors of government departments, local sheikhs, and residents.

The atmosphere was filled with faith, joy, and happiness, with the presence of the mayor and members of the municipality.