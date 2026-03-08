ضمن برامج المشاركة المجتمعية وفي مشهد يجسد أسمى قيم التكافل والترابط الاجتماعي التي يمتاز بها المجتمع السعودي، أقامت بلدية محافظة الطوال مأدبة إفطار الجود الرمضاني لعام 1447، بحضور وكيل محافظ الطوال جابر محمد علي عواف، ومديري الدوائر الحكومية، والمشايخ، والأهالي.

وشهدت أجواءً إيمانية مفعمة بالبهجة والسرور، بحضور رئيس وأعضاء البلدية.