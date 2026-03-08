تلقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الأحد) من وزير الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والموريتانيين في الخارج الدكتور محمد سالم ولد مرزوك.

وخلال الاتصال عبر وزير خارجية موريتانيا عن إدانة بلاده للاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي تعرضت لها المملكة، مؤكداً تضامن بلاده ووقوفها مع المملكة في ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحماية أراضيها.

كما بحث الجانبان آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية وتداعياتها على المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لدعم الاستقرار والأمن.