The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received a phone call today (Sunday) from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad, Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk.

During the call, the Mauritanian Foreign Minister expressed his country's condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks against the Kingdom, affirming his country's solidarity and support for the Kingdom in its measures to protect its territory.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments and their implications for the region, as well as the efforts being made to support stability and security.