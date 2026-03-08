Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today (Sunday) from the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, Margot Wallström.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and their implications for security and stability, as well as Sweden's expression of solidarity with the Kingdom and its condemnation of the Iranian attacks, along with its appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts in assisting with the evacuation of its nationals.