تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الأحد) من وزيرة خارجية مملكة السويد ماريا مالمير ستينيرغارد.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأحداث الإقليمية وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار، وإعراب مملكة السويد عن تضامنها مع المملكة وإدانتها للهجمات الإيرانية، وتقديرها لجهود المملكة في المساعدة في إجلاء رعاياها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today (Sunday) from the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, Margot Wallström.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and their implications for security and stability, as well as Sweden's expression of solidarity with the Kingdom and its condemnation of the Iranian attacks, along with its appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts in assisting with the evacuation of its nationals.