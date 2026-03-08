تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الأحد) من وزيرة خارجية مملكة السويد ماريا مالمير ستينيرغارد.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأحداث الإقليمية وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار، وإعراب مملكة السويد عن تضامنها مع المملكة وإدانتها للهجمات الإيرانية، وتقديرها لجهود المملكة في المساعدة في إجلاء رعاياها.