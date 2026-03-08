أجرى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الأحد) اتصالاً هاتفياً بالنائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية بدولة الكويت الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح، عبّر خلاله عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته في شهيدي الإدارة العامة لأمن الحدود البرية بوزارة الداخلية الكويتية، جراء الاعتداء الإيراني السافر على دولة الكويت، سائلاً الله أن يتغمدهما بواسع رحمته.

وأكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود خلال الاتصال وقوف المملكة العربية السعودية إلى جانب دولة الكويت الشقيقة في مواجهة كل ما يمس أمنها واستقرارها، مشدداً على أن أمن الكويت جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن المملكة.

كما أكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود أن وزارتي الداخلية في البلدين تعملان كجهاز واحد تنفيذاً لتوجيهات قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين، بما يجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية والتنسيق المشترك بينهما.