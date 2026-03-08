أجرى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الأحد) اتصالاً هاتفياً بالنائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية بدولة الكويت الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح، عبّر خلاله عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته في شهيدي الإدارة العامة لأمن الحدود البرية بوزارة الداخلية الكويتية، جراء الاعتداء الإيراني السافر على دولة الكويت، سائلاً الله أن يتغمدهما بواسع رحمته.
وأكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود خلال الاتصال وقوف المملكة العربية السعودية إلى جانب دولة الكويت الشقيقة في مواجهة كل ما يمس أمنها واستقرارها، مشدداً على أن أمن الكويت جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن المملكة.
كما أكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود أن وزارتي الداخلية في البلدين تعملان كجهاز واحد تنفيذاً لتوجيهات قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين، بما يجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية والتنسيق المشترك بينهما.
Today (Sunday), Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz made a phone call to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy for the martyrs of the General Administration of Border Security of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, due to the blatant Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, asking God to envelop them in His vast mercy.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud confirmed during the call the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support for the sisterly State of Kuwait in facing anything that affects its security and stability, emphasizing that the security of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the Kingdom.
He also affirmed that the interior ministries of both countries operate as a single entity in implementation of the directives of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries, reflecting the depth of the fraternal relations and mutual coordination between them.