Today (Sunday), Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz made a phone call to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy for the martyrs of the General Administration of Border Security of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, due to the blatant Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, asking God to envelop them in His vast mercy.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud confirmed during the call the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support for the sisterly State of Kuwait in facing anything that affects its security and stability, emphasizing that the security of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the Kingdom.

He also affirmed that the interior ministries of both countries operate as a single entity in implementation of the directives of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries, reflecting the depth of the fraternal relations and mutual coordination between them.