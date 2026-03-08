دعا وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري الإعلاميين والإعلاميات في دول مجلس التعاون إلى الوقوف صفاً واحداً في مواجهة كل من يستهدف أمن دولنا واستقرارها، لتبقى وجهتنا واحدة: دول قوية مستقرة في وجه العدوان.

جاء ذلك، خلال تغريدة في منصة إكس، حيث دعا الله أن يحفظ دولنا، وقياداتها، وشعوبها، وأن يديم عليها أمنها وعزها واستقرارها.