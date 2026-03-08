The Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, called on male and female journalists in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to stand united against anyone targeting the security and stability of our nations, so that our direction remains one: strong and stable countries in the face of aggression.

This came during a tweet on the X platform, where he prayed for God to protect our countries, their leaders, and their peoples, and to sustain their security, dignity, and stability.