استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بالإمارة مساعد رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد النبوي الدكتور محمد بن أحمد الخضيري.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض عددٍ من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالأعمال والبرامج التي تنفذها رئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد النبوي، والجهود المبذولة لخدمة قاصدي المسجد النبوي وتعزيز رسالته الدينية والعلمية.

وأشاد نائب أمير المنطقة بما يحظى به الحرمان الشريفان من عناية واهتمام القيادة الرشيدة، وما يُبذل من جهود متواصلة لتقديم أفضل الخدمات الدينية لزوار المسجد النبوي والمصلين فيه، بما يعكس مكانة هذه البلاد في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.