استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بالإمارة مساعد رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد النبوي الدكتور محمد بن أحمد الخضيري.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض عددٍ من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالأعمال والبرامج التي تنفذها رئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد النبوي، والجهود المبذولة لخدمة قاصدي المسجد النبوي وتعزيز رسالته الدينية والعلمية.
وأشاد نائب أمير المنطقة بما يحظى به الحرمان الشريفان من عناية واهتمام القيادة الرشيدة، وما يُبذل من جهود متواصلة لتقديم أفضل الخدمات الدينية لزوار المسجد النبوي والمصلين فيه، بما يعكس مكانة هذه البلاد في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.
The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the Assistant Head of Religious Affairs at the Prophet's Mosque, Dr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Khudairi.
During the meeting, a number of topics related to the works and programs implemented by the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Prophet's Mosque were discussed, as well as the efforts made to serve the visitors of the Prophet's Mosque and enhance its religious and scientific message.
The Deputy Emir praised the care and attention that the Two Holy Mosques receive from the wise leadership, and the continuous efforts made to provide the best religious services to the visitors and worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque, reflecting the status of this country in serving Islam and Muslims.