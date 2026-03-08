The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the Assistant Head of Religious Affairs at the Prophet's Mosque, Dr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Khudairi.

During the meeting, a number of topics related to the works and programs implemented by the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Prophet's Mosque were discussed, as well as the efforts made to serve the visitors of the Prophet's Mosque and enhance its religious and scientific message.

The Deputy Emir praised the care and attention that the Two Holy Mosques receive from the wise leadership, and the continuous efforts made to provide the best religious services to the visitors and worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque, reflecting the status of this country in serving Islam and Muslims.