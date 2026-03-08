The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received today (Sunday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Chinese government's special envoy to the Middle East, Mr. Chai Jun.

During the reception, the latest regional and international developments and their implications for the region were discussed, along with the efforts being made to support stability and security.

The reception was attended by the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati.