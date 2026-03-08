استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، بمقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الأحد)، مبعوث الحكومة الصينية الخاص للشرق الأوسط السيد تشاي جون.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية وتداعياتها على المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لدعم الاستقرار والأمن.

حضر الاستقبال وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي.