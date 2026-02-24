تعالت أصوات العديد من مستخدمي طريق المدينة العسكرية - خميس مشيط، نتيجة وجود حفر في عدة مواقع على الطريق الحيوي الذي تسلكه الآلاف من المركبات يوميا، وما تشكله من خطر على قائدي المركبات، علاوة على الأضرار التي تلحق بالمركبات، مطالبين الجهة المختصة بسرعة صيانة مواقع الضرر حفاظا على سلامة مستخدمي الطريق ومركباتهم خصوصا بعدما أصبح خطرها، حديث ألسن.

قائدو المركبات يناشدون بصيانة عاجلة لمواقع على طريق المدينة العسكرية - خميس مشيط

وقال لـ«عكاظ» محمد غواء وعبدالله الشهراني ونايف عزيز، للأسف أن طريق المدينة العسكرية الحيوي لا يزال حتى اللحظة يعاني من وجود حفر مختلفة، وكم استاء الكثيرون من مستخدميه نتيجة الضرر الذي لحق بمركباتهم دون تفاعل من الجهة المعنية، ونتساءل عن عدم قيامها بالصيانة العاجلة نظرا لحيوية الطريق الذي لا ينقطع من حركة المركبات طوال اليوم الواحد. وأضافوا، على الجهة المختصة عمل آلية محددة مستمرة في صيانة الطرق الحيوية وبشكل مستمر نتيجة الأعداد الهائلة من المركبات التي تسلكها حيث من البديهي أن تتأثر طبقات الأسفلت من كثر حركة المركبات على مختلف أحجامها. وقالوا، نطالب بالتحرك السريع، والقيام بإصلاح الضرر المستمر، حفاظا على سلامة الجميع، وتفاعلا مع مطلب ضروري لخدمة جميع مستخدمي الطريق الحيوي.

