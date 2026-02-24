قائدو المركبات يناشدون بصيانة عاجلة لمواقع على طريق المدينة العسكرية - خميس مشيط

The voices of many users of the Military City Road - Khamis Mushait have risen due to the presence of potholes in several locations on this vital road, which is used by thousands of vehicles daily, posing a danger to drivers, in addition to the damage caused to vehicles. They are calling on the relevant authorities to quickly repair the damaged areas to ensure the safety of road users and their vehicles, especially after the danger has become a topic of conversation.

Mohammed Ghwa, Abdullah Al-Shahrani, and Nayef Aziz told "Okaz" that unfortunately, the vital Military City Road still suffers from various potholes, and many users are frustrated due to the damage inflicted on their vehicles without any response from the concerned authorities. They wonder why urgent maintenance has not been carried out, given the road's importance, which is constantly busy with vehicle traffic throughout the day. They added that the relevant authorities should establish a specific and continuous mechanism for maintaining vital roads due to the enormous number of vehicles that use them, as it is natural for the asphalt layers to be affected by the heavy traffic of vehicles of all sizes. They demanded swift action to repair the ongoing damage to ensure everyone's safety and to respond to a necessary request to serve all users of the vital road.