Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to Mr. Rob Jetten, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, on the occasion of forming the new government under his leadership and taking the constitutional oath as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him, and for the friendly people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, wishing them further progress and advancement.