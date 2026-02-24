بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لدولة السيد روب يتن رئيس الوزراء في مملكة هولندا، بمناسبة تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة برئاسته وأدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيسًا للوزراء في مملكة هولندا.

وأعرب ولي العهد، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لدولته، ولشعب مملكة هولندا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.