Under the guidance of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director General of King Fahd Security College, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Nasser Al-Watban, issued administrative decisions to promote 125 individuals to the ranks following their current ranks in various specialties.

Major General Al-Watban expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for the attention and follow-up that security personnel receive, conveying his thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Interior for his support of security personnel in various fields.

He congratulated the promoted individuals, asking the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to grant them success in carrying out their missions, and that the promotion serves as an incentive for them to exert more effort and dedication in serving their religion, king, and country.