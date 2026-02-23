بتوجيه وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، أصدر المدير العام لكلية الملك فهد الأمنية اللواء الدكتور فهد بن ناصر الوطبان قرارات إدارية بترقية 125 فرداً للرتب التي تلي رتبهم بمختلف التخصصات.

وأعرب اللواء الوطبان عن الشكر والتقدير للقيادة الرشيدة على ما يحظى به رجال الأمن من اهتمام ومتابعة، معبّراً عن شكره وتقديره لوزير الداخلية على دعمه لرجال الأمن في شتى المجالات.

وهنأ الأفراد المترقين، سائلاً المولى -عز وجل- لهم التوفيق والنجاح في تنفيذ مهماتهم، وأن تكون الترقية حافزاً لهم لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة دينهم وملكهم ووطنهم.