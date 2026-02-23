علّقت «السعودية للكهرباء» على ما نشرته «عكاظ» في منصة «إكس» حول الأعمدة الخشبية في قرية آل قيشة بعنوان (فيديو | للحد من خطرها على قائدي المركبات ومرافقيهم والمارة، مطالب بعمل وسائل سلامة على أعمدة خشبية تحمل أسلاك التيار الكهربائي، وتتوسط شوارع في حي آل قيشة بمحافظة أحد رفيدة).

وعليه توضح الشركة أن الشبكات نُفذت سابقاً وفق طبيعة الموقع، ومع التطور العمراني أصبحت بعض مكوّناتها في مواقع غير مناسبة. وتم رصد ذلك مسبقاً، واعتماد مشروع لإحلال الشبكات على مرحلتين؛ اكتملت المرحلة الأولى، ويجري استكمال الثانية، والمخطط الانتهاء منها خلال أربعة أشهر بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.

أما الأعمدة الظاهرة في المقطع فهي أعمدة جهد منخفض ضمن المرحلة الثانية، وتعمل الشركة على تركيب مصدّات حماية بشكل مؤقت لحين انتهاء المشروع.