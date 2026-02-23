علّقت «السعودية للكهرباء» على ما نشرته «عكاظ» في منصة «إكس» حول الأعمدة الخشبية في قرية آل قيشة بعنوان (فيديو | للحد من خطرها على قائدي المركبات ومرافقيهم والمارة، مطالب بعمل وسائل سلامة على أعمدة خشبية تحمل أسلاك التيار الكهربائي، وتتوسط شوارع في حي آل قيشة بمحافظة أحد رفيدة).
وعليه توضح الشركة أن الشبكات نُفذت سابقاً وفق طبيعة الموقع، ومع التطور العمراني أصبحت بعض مكوّناتها في مواقع غير مناسبة. وتم رصد ذلك مسبقاً، واعتماد مشروع لإحلال الشبكات على مرحلتين؛ اكتملت المرحلة الأولى، ويجري استكمال الثانية، والمخطط الانتهاء منها خلال أربعة أشهر بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.
أما الأعمدة الظاهرة في المقطع فهي أعمدة جهد منخفض ضمن المرحلة الثانية، وتعمل الشركة على تركيب مصدّات حماية بشكل مؤقت لحين انتهاء المشروع.
Saudi Electricity Company commented on what was published by "Okaz" on the "X" platform regarding the wooden poles in the village of Al-Qeisha titled (Video | To mitigate the risk to vehicle drivers, their companions, and pedestrians, there are calls for safety measures to be implemented on wooden poles carrying electrical wires, which are located in the streets of Al-Qeisha in the governorate of Ahad Rufaida).
In this regard, the company clarifies that the networks were previously implemented according to the nature of the site, and with urban development, some of their components have become in unsuitable locations. This issue was previously identified, and a project was approved to replace the networks in two phases; the first phase has been completed, and the second phase is underway, with plans to finish it within four months in coordination with the relevant authorities.
As for the poles shown in the video, they are low-voltage poles within the second phase, and the company is working on installing temporary protective barriers until the project is completed.