Saudi Electricity Company commented on what was published by "Okaz" on the "X" platform regarding the wooden poles in the village of Al-Qeisha titled (Video | To mitigate the risk to vehicle drivers, their companions, and pedestrians, there are calls for safety measures to be implemented on wooden poles carrying electrical wires, which are located in the streets of Al-Qeisha in the governorate of Ahad Rufaida).

In this regard, the company clarifies that the networks were previously implemented according to the nature of the site, and with urban development, some of their components have become in unsuitable locations. This issue was previously identified, and a project was approved to replace the networks in two phases; the first phase has been completed, and the second phase is underway, with plans to finish it within four months in coordination with the relevant authorities.

As for the poles shown in the video, they are low-voltage poles within the second phase, and the company is working on installing temporary protective barriers until the project is completed.