«الداخلية» تعيد إحياء مقرها التاريخي الأول بالرياض بفعاليات ثقافية تعكس مسيرة الأمن في المملكة

Continuing the "Place of History" initiative launched by the Ministry of Interior as part of its celebrations for Founding Day, the ministry is continuing its efforts this year to prepare and restore historical, archaeological, and heritage sites associated with the work of the Ministry of Interior.

The initiative includes the revival of the ministry's first headquarters in the capital, Riyadh, which was opened for the first time in the 1950s, to remain a site witnessing successive stages of development plans and institutional work.

The initiative aims to preserve and safeguard the sites that are linked to the development of security work and administrative organization in the Saudi state, as they are historical witnesses reflecting the journey of the security institution in establishing security and stability and supporting the path of construction and development.

The historical headquarters of the Ministry of Interior will host various cultural activities, narrating the glories of security, safety, and development in this country, while showcasing the rich security heritage and historical and archaeological materials for the first time through its diverse segments.

The "Place of History" initiative comes as part of the Ministry of Interior's commitment to preserving the historical security heritage that embodies the story of security in the Kingdom since its founding, through distinctive and qualitative initiatives to restore and rehabilitate historical sites associated with the ministry's tasks, which represent an important legacy in the nation's building journey.