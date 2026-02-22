امتداداً لمبادرة «مكان التاريخ» التي أطلقتها وزارة الداخلية ضمن فعاليات احتفائها بيوم التأسيس، تستكمل الوزارة جهودها هذا العام في تهيئة وترميم المواقع التاريخية والأثرية والتراثية المرتبطة بأعمال وزارة الداخلية.

«الداخلية» تعيد إحياء مقرها التاريخي الأول بالرياض بفعاليات ثقافية تعكس مسيرة الأمن في المملكة

وتتضمن المبادرة، إعادة إحياء المقر الأول للوزارة بالعاصمة الرياض الذي افتُتح لأول مرة في خمسينيات القرن الماضي، ليبقى موقعه شاهداً على مراحل متعاقبة من خطط التطوير والعمل المؤسسي.

وتهدف المبادرة إلى حفظ وصون المواقع التي ارتبطت بمراحل تطور العمل الأمني والتنظيم الإداري في الدولة السعودية، بوصفها شواهد تاريخية تعكس مسيرة المؤسسة الأمنية في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار ودعم مسيرة البناء والتنمية.

«الداخلية» تعيد إحياء مقرها التاريخي الأول بالرياض بفعاليات ثقافية تعكس مسيرة الأمن في المملكة

ويشهد المقر التاريخي للداخلية، فعاليات ثقافية منوعة، وتروى في أركانه أمجاد الأمن والأمان والتنمية لهذه البلاد، كما تستعرض عبر فقراتها المنوعة، الإرث الأمني العريق، والمواد التاريخية والأثرية لأول مرة.

«الداخلية» تعيد إحياء مقرها التاريخي الأول بالرياض بفعاليات ثقافية تعكس مسيرة الأمن في المملكة

وتأتي مبادرة «مكان التاريخ» ضمن حرص وزارة الداخلية والتزامها بالمحافظة على الإرث التاريخي الأمني الذي يجسد قصة الأمن في المملكة منذ التأسيس، عبر مبادرات نوعية ومميزة لترميم وتأهيل المواقع التاريخية المرتبطة بمهمات الوزارة التي تمثل موروثاً مهماً في مسيرة بناء الوطن.