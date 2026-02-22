Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, congratulated his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Foundation Day.

The Sultan of Oman expressed, in a telegram sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on this occasion, his best wishes and congratulations, along with a prayer to the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to grant the Kingdom continued happy occasions and to bestow upon it lasting stability and growing progress.