هنّأ السلطان هيثم بن طارق، سلطان عُمان، أخاه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ بمناسبة يوم التأسيس.

وأعرب سلطان عُمان، في برقية بعثها لخادم الحرمين الشريفين بهذه المناسبة، عن أطيب التهاني والتبريكات، مقرونة بالدعاء إلى البارئ -جلّ وعلا- بأن يديم على المملكة المناسبات السعيدة، ويكتب لها الاستقرار الدائم والتقدم المتنامي.