With a distinguished presence and wide participation, BAE Systems Saudi Arabia and ISE concluded their participation in the World Defense Exhibition 2026, which took place over 5 days in what is considered the largest edition of its kind, attended by decision-makers, stakeholders, and leaders in the defense sector.

The participation witnessed notable interest in the displayed capabilities, reflecting BAE Systems Saudi Arabia's three-decade experience in the Saudi market, alongside ISE's growing role in providing cybersecurity solutions, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to support high-sensitivity defense environments.



The participation highlighted the integration of roles between the two parties in supporting the defense industries sector, by enabling national capabilities, enhancing operational readiness, and supporting business continuity, in addition to showcasing the role of digital and cybersecurity solutions in protecting systems and sensitive information, and supporting decision-making in complex operational contexts.



The exhibition also highlighted BAE Systems Saudi Arabia's role in empowering local companies operating in the defense sector, enhancing their readiness and compliance with defense work requirements, which contributes to expanding the base of national suppliers and strengthening reliance on local content, while ISE showcased the integration of these efforts with advanced digital and cybersecurity solutions that support operational and protective requirements.



Both parties confirmed that participation in the World Defense Exhibition 2026 contributed to enhancing communication with relevant entities and decision-makers, opening new horizons for cooperation, which supports the objectives of localizing defense industries and aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The World Defense Exhibition is a prominent international platform that brings together government entities, companies, and experts from various countries around the world, contributing to highlighting the rapid development witnessed by the defense industries sector in the Kingdom.