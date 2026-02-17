وسط حضور نوعي ومشاركة واسعة، اختتمت بي إيه إي سيستمز العربية للصناعة وISE مشاركتهما في معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026، الذي أقيم على مدى 5 أيام في نسخة تعد الأضخم من نوعها، بحضور صناع القرار والمهتمين وقادة القطاع الدفاعي.

وشهدت المشاركة اهتماماً ملحوظاً بالقدرات المعروضة، التي عكست امتداد خبرة بي إيه إي سيستمز العربية للصناعة على مدى 3 عقود في السوق السعودية، إلى جانب الدور المتنامي لـISE في تقديم حلول الأمن السيبراني، وتحليلات البيانات، والذكاء الاصطناعي لدعم البيئات الدفاعية عالية الحساسية.

وسلطت المشاركة الضوء على تكامل الأدوار بين الجهتين في دعم قطاع الصناعات الدفاعية، من خلال تمكين القدرات الوطنية، وتعزيز الجاهزية التشغيلية، ودعم استمرارية الأعمال، إلى جانب إبراز دور الحلول الرقمية والسيبرانية في حماية الأنظمة والمعلومات الحساسة، ودعم اتخاذ القرار في السياقات التشغيلية المعقدة.

كما برز خلال المعرض دور بي إيه إي سيستمز العربية للصناعة في تمكين الشركات المحلية العاملة في القطاع الدفاعي، ورفع جاهزيتها وامتثالها لمتطلبات العمل الدفاعي، بما يسهم في توسيع قاعدة الموردين الوطنيين وتعزيز الاعتماد على المحتوى المحلي، فيما استعرضت ISE تكامل هذه الجهود مع حلول رقمية وسيبرانية متقدمة تدعم متطلبات التشغيل والحماية.

وأكد الطرفان أن المشاركة في معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 أسهمت في تعزيز التواصل مع الجهات المعنية وصنّاع القرار، وفتح آفاق جديدة للتعاون، بما يدعم مستهدفات توطين الصناعات الدفاعية ويتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030.

ويُعد معرض الدفاع العالمي منصة دولية بارزة تجمع الجهات الحكومية والشركات والخبراء من مختلف دول العالم، وتسهم في إبراز التطور المتسارع الذي يشهده قطاع الصناعات الدفاعية في المملكة.