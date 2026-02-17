أثمرت حملات متابعة مخالفي نشاط نقل الركاب «الكدادة» دون ترخيص عن ضبط 1,550 مخالفة في أسبوع في مختلف مناطق السعودية. وبحسب هيئة النقل تم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين، وشملت حجز المركبات وإيقاع غرامات مالية وإبعاد غير السعوديين، وفقاً للوائح نظام النقل البري الجديد على الطرق.

وأشارت إلى أن الفرق الرقابية ضبطت خلال الأسبوع ذاته 897 مخالفاً مارسوا الأعمال التحضيرية «المناداة» لنقل الركاب عبر مركباتهم الخاصة دون ترخيص، إضافة إلى 653 مخالفاً قاموا بنقل الركاب بطرق غير نظامية، وجرى تطبيق العقوبات المقررة نظاماً بحقهم.

وأكدت الهيئة أن النظام الجديد للنقل البري على الطرق شدد على منع ممارسة النقل دون ترخيص نظامي، ونصت العقوبات عند تكرار المخالفات على غرامات مالية تصل إلى (11) ألف ريال مع حجز المركبة لمدة (25) يوماً بحق من يقوم بالأعمال التحضيرية «المناداة»، فيما تصل العقوبات إلى غرامة قدرها 20 ألف ريال وحجز المركبة لمدة تصل إلى 60 يوماً بحق من يزاول النقل غير النظامي، مع إمكانية بيع المركبة المخالفة في مزاد علني وإبعاد غير السعودي في حال تكرار المخالفة.