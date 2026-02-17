The follow-up campaigns against violators of the passenger transport activity "Kaddadah" without a license have resulted in the seizure of 1,550 violations in one week across various regions of Saudi Arabia. According to the Transport Authority, legal measures have been applied against the violators, including vehicle impoundment, financial fines, and the deportation of non-Saudis, in accordance with the new land transport regulations on the roads.

It was noted that the monitoring teams seized 897 violators during the same week who engaged in preparatory work "calling" to transport passengers using their private vehicles without a license, in addition to 653 violators who transported passengers in unauthorized ways, and the prescribed penalties were applied against them.



The authority confirmed that the new land transport system on the roads has emphasized the prohibition of transport activities without a legal license, and the penalties for repeated violations include financial fines of up to (11) thousand riyals along with the impoundment of the vehicle for (25) days for those engaged in preparatory work "calling," while the penalties for those practicing unauthorized transport can reach a fine of 20 thousand riyals and vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days, with the possibility of selling the violating vehicle at a public auction and deporting non-Saudis in case of repeated violations.