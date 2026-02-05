The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Burundi, President Évariste Ndayishimiye, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Unity Day.

The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Burundi, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Burundi, President Évariste Ndayishimiye, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Unity Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincerest wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Burundi, along with further progress and prosperity.