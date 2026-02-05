بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية بوروندي الرئيس إيفاريست ندايشيمي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الوحدة لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية بوروندي الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية بوروندي الرئيس إيفاريست ندايشيمي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الوحدة لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية بوروندي الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.