The Ministry of Justice has signed a cooperation memorandum with King Saud University; aimed at exchanging experiences and knowledge to support and qualify human capacities in judicial and legal fields.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of the Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, between the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice for Judicial Affairs, Dr. Salman bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, and the Acting President of King Saud University, Professor Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Musmali.

The memorandum aims to provide educational programs and training courses in judicial and legal fields for the personnel of both entities and specialists from relevant stakeholders, at various academic levels, contributing to enhancing their professional efficiency, improving the level of scientific and practical qualification, and supporting the development of specialized capacities in the judicial sector.

This memorandum comes as part of the Ministry of Justice's direction to expand its partnerships with national academic institutions, contributing to the development of the judicial system, aligning educational and training outputs with the needs of judicial work, and elevating the quality of professional performance.