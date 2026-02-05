وقعت وزارة العدل مذكرة تعاون مع جامعة الملك سعود؛ بهدف تبادل الخبرات والمعرفة، لدعم وتأهيل القدرات البشرية في المجالات العدلية والقانونية.

وجرى توقيع المذكرة بحضور وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، بين كل من وكيل وزارة العدل للشؤون القضائية الدكتور سلمان بن فوزان الفوزان، ورئيس جامعة الملك سعود المُكلَّف الأستاذ الدكتور علي بن محمد مسملي.

وتهدف المذكرة إلى تقديم البرامج التعليمية والدورات التدريبية في المجالات العدلية والقانونية لمنسوبي الجهتين والمختصين من أصحاب العلاقة، بمختلف الدرجات العلمية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءتهم المهنية، وتعزيز مستوى التأهيل العلمي والعملي، ودعم بناء القدرات المتخصصة في القطاع العدلي.

وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن توجه وزارة العدل إلى توسيع شراكاتها مع المؤسسات الأكاديمية الوطنية، بما يسهم في تطوير المنظومة العدلية، ومواءمة مخرجات التعليم والتدريب مع احتياجات العمل العدلي، والارتقاء بجودة الأداء المهني.