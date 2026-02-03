The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 270 shopping vouchers yesterday, enabling beneficiaries to purchase clothing in the Al-Sum district of Hadhramaut Governorate, benefiting 270 individuals from displaced persons in the camps, as part of the winter clothing distribution project in the Republic of Yemen (Kanaf) for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to address the severe cold wave during the winter season in Yemen.