وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس، 270 قسيمة شرائية تُمكّن المستفيد من شراء الكسوة في مديرية السوم بمحافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها 270 فرداً من النازحين في المخيمات، ضمن مشروع توزيع الكسوة الشتوية في الجمهورية اليمنية (كنف) للعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمواجهة موجة البرد القارس خلال فصل الشتاء في اليمن.