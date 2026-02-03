دشن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية المشروع الطبي التطوعي لجراحة القلب المفتوح في مدينة جاكرتا بجمهورية إندونيسيا، المقام خلال الفترة من 1 حتى 8 فبراير 2026، بمشاركة 20 متطوعاً من مختلف التخصصات الطبية.

وأجرى الفريق التطوعي منذ بدء الحملة 6 عمليات للقلب المفتوح تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام ولله الحمد.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار المبادرات الطبية التطوعية في تخصص جراحات القلب التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ بهدف تخفيف معاناة المرضى والمصابين في مختلف أنحاء المعمورة.