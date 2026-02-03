The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works launched the voluntary medical project for open-heart surgery in Jakarta, Indonesia, which is taking place from February 1 to 8, 2026, with the participation of 20 volunteers from various medical specialties.

The volunteer team has successfully performed 6 open-heart surgeries since the start of the campaign, all of which have been completely successful, thanks be to God.

This initiative is part of the voluntary medical initiatives in the field of heart surgery provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief; aimed at alleviating the suffering of patients and victims around the world.