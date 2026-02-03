دشن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية المشروع الطبي التطوعي لجراحة القلب المفتوح في مدينة جاكرتا بجمهورية إندونيسيا، المقام خلال الفترة من 1 حتى 8 فبراير 2026، بمشاركة 20 متطوعاً من مختلف التخصصات الطبية.
وأجرى الفريق التطوعي منذ بدء الحملة 6 عمليات للقلب المفتوح تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام ولله الحمد.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار المبادرات الطبية التطوعية في تخصص جراحات القلب التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ بهدف تخفيف معاناة المرضى والمصابين في مختلف أنحاء المعمورة.
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works launched the voluntary medical project for open-heart surgery in Jakarta, Indonesia, which is taking place from February 1 to 8, 2026, with the participation of 20 volunteers from various medical specialties.
The volunteer team has successfully performed 6 open-heart surgeries since the start of the campaign, all of which have been completely successful, thanks be to God.
This initiative is part of the voluntary medical initiatives in the field of heart surgery provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief; aimed at alleviating the suffering of patients and victims around the world.