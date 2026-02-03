The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, General Syed Asim Munir, received the Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, Major General Pilot Muhammad Al-Mughaidi, at the General Headquarters. During the meeting, the message of the Islamic Alliance, its strategic objectives, and its comprehensive methodology in combating terrorism were reviewed, which is based on the integration of four areas: intellectual, media, combating the financing of terrorism, and military, in addition to discussing the most prominent initiatives and qualitative programs implemented by the alliance in member states, particularly the programs executed in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.



The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan was briefed on the details of the intellectual rehabilitation and social reintegration initiative "Integration," which was launched by the alliance in Islamabad; aimed at addressing the roots of extremism by building the capacities of specialists and those working in rehabilitation and reintegration programs, according to the best international practices and advanced experiences in this field; which enhances the effectiveness of preventive and intellectual approaches in confronting the phenomenon of extremism.



The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination between the alliance and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; contributing to supporting international efforts aimed at combating terrorism and drying up its intellectual and financial sources, strengthening national capacity building, and exchanging specialized expertise and knowledge among member states.



General Syed Asim Munir emphasized during the meeting the importance of the role played by the Islamic Alliance in coordinating international efforts to confront terrorism, praising the qualitative initiatives it implements in member states, and what they represent as a practical model for integration and international cooperation in this field.



For his part, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Alliance expressed his appreciation for the active cooperation shown by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with the alliance, affirming that the implementation of initiatives and programs in Pakistan comes within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides, and the alliance's keenness to transfer knowledge and build capacities; which enhances the readiness of national institutions to face the challenges of terrorism and extremism.



Both parties confirmed the importance of continuing joint work and developing cooperation prospects that serve regional and international security and stability, and enhance international efforts aimed at combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.