استقبل قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير سيد عاصم منير، في مقر القيادة العامة، الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد المغيدي. وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض رسالة التحالف الإسلامي وأهدافه الإستراتيجية ومنهجيته الشاملة في محاربة الإرهاب، القائمة على التكامل بين المجالات الأربعة: الفكري، والإعلامي، ومحاربة تمويل الإرهاب، والمجال العسكري، إلى جانب مناقشة أبرز المبادرات والبرامج النوعية التي ينفذها التحالف في الدول الأعضاء، لا سيما البرامج المنفذة في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية.


واطّلع قائد الجيش الباكستاني على تفاصيل مبادرة التأهيل الفكري وإعادة الإدماج الاجتماعي «إدماج» التي أطلقها التحالف في إسلام أباد؛ الهادفة إلى معالجة جذور التطرف من خلال بناء قدرات المختصين والعاملين في برامج إعادة التأهيل والإدماج، وفق أفضل الممارسات الدولية والتجارب المتقدمة في هذا المجال؛ بما يعزز من فعالية المقاربات الوقائية والفكرية في مواجهة ظاهرة التطرف.


كما بحث الجانبان سبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بين التحالف والجمهورية الباكستانية؛ بما يسهم في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى محاربة الإرهاب وتجفيف منابعه الفكرية والمالية، وتعزيز بناء القدرات الوطنية، وتبادل الخبرات والمعرفة المتخصصة بين الدول الأعضاء.


وأكَّد المشير سيد عاصم منير، خلال اللقاء، أهمية الدور الذي يقوم به التحالف الإسلامي في تنسيق الجهود الدولية لمواجهة الإرهاب، مشيداً بالمبادرات النوعية التي ينفذها في الدول الأعضاء، وبما تمثله من نموذج عملي للتكامل والتعاون الدولي في هذا المجال.


من جانبه، أعرب الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي عن تقديره لما تبديه جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية من تعاون فاعل مع التحالف، مؤكداً أن تنفيذ المبادرات والبرامج في باكستان يأتي في إطار الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين الجانبين، وحرص التحالف على نقل المعرفة وبناء القدرات؛ بما يعزز من جاهزية المؤسسات الوطنية في مواجهة تحديات الإرهاب والتطرف.


وأكَّد الطرفان أهمية مواصلة العمل المشترك، وتطوير آفاق التعاون بما يخدم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، ويعزز من الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى محاربة الإرهاب بكافة صوره وأشكاله.