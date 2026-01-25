The Deputy Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, inaugurated today (Sunday) the activities of the first Traffic Safety Conference and Exhibition in the Jazan Region, organized by the Health Ministry branch in the region, under the slogan "Safety is Managed... and Lives are Protected," at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center.

The Deputy Emir of Jazan toured the accompanying exhibition at the beginning of the event, reviewing the booths of the participating entities and what they offer in terms of initiatives and awareness and technical programs in the field of traffic safety, as well as their security and service efforts related to national level.



The ceremony included a speech by the Director General of the Health Ministry branch in Jazan, the general supervisor of the conference, Dr. Awaji Al-Nami, who emphasized the importance of the conference, which aims to exchange research experiences and practical experiences in the field of traffic safety, showcase the best national and international practices to reduce traffic accidents, raise community awareness, and enhance institutional integration among relevant entities, in addition to supporting data-driven decision-making, which contributes to protecting lives and reducing human and economic losses.



He affirmed the commitment of Jazan Health to its preventive and developmental role, extending the state's efforts to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and to build a sustainable traffic safety system managed efficiently to preserve lives, through effective partnerships among various sectors.



The ceremony included many visual presentations on traffic safety and accident prevention methods, the launch of the Research Center initiative and the "Jazan Traffic Safety Award," as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Jazan University and the Roads Association, along with several specialized scientific sessions, interactive workshops, and discussion sessions addressing the most prominent challenges and solutions in the traffic safety system, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of national efforts in this field.

At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Emir honored the participating and cooperating entities in implementing the first Traffic Safety Conference and Exhibition in Jazan, and a commemorative photo was taken on this occasion.