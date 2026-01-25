دشَّن نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، اليوم (الأحد)، فعاليات مؤتمر ومعرض السلامة المرورية الأول بمنطقة جازان، الذي ينظّمه فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة، تحت شعار «سلامة تُدار.. وأرواح تُحمى»، وذلك في مركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري.

وتجول نائب أمير جازان، في مستهل الفعالية، على المعرض المصاحب للمؤتمر، مُطّلعاً على أركان الجهات المشاركة، وما تقدمه من مبادرات وبرامج توعوية وتقنية في مجال السلامة المرورية، وجهودها الأمنية والخدمية ذات العلاقة على المستوى الوطني.

وتضمَّن الحفل كلمة مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بمنطقة جازان، المشرف العام على المؤتمر الدكتور عواجي النعمي، أشار فيها إلى أهمية المؤتمر، الذي يهدف إلى تبادل الخبرات البحثية والتجارب العملية في مجال السلامة المرورية، واستعراض أفضل الممارسات الوطنية والدولية للحد من الحوادث المرورية، ورفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي، وتعزيز التكامل المؤسسي بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب دعم اتخاذ القرار المبني على البيانات، بما يُسهم في حماية الأرواح وتقليل الخسائر البشرية والاقتصادية.

وأكَّد التزام صحة جازان بدورها الوقائي والتنموي، امتداداً لجهود الدولة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وبناء منظومة سلامة مرورية مستدامة تُدار بكفاءة وتُحفَظ بها الأرواح، من خلال الشراكة الفاعلة بين مختلف القطاعات.

واشتمل الحفل على العديد من العروض المرئية حول السلامة المرورية وطرق الوقاية من الحوادث، وتدشين مبادرتي مركز الأبحاث و«جائزة جازان للسلامة المرورية»، إلى جانب توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين جامعة جازان وجمعية طرق، وعدد من الجلسات العلمية المتخصصة، وورش عمل تفاعلية، وجلسات حوارية تناقش أبرز التحديات والحلول في منظومة السلامة المرورية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الجهود الوطنية في هذا المجال.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم نائب أمير المنطقة الجهات المشاركة والمتعاونة في تنفيذ مؤتمر ومعرض السلامة المرورية الأول بجازان، والتُقطت الصورة التذكارية بهذه المناسبة.