أعلنت هيئة الأفلام إطلاق مسرّعة الأعمال في قطاع الأفلام، في خطوة إستراتيجية جديدة ضمن جهودها الرامية إلى تعزيز منظومة صناعة الأفلام في المملكة، وتمكين المواهب والشركات الناشئة من تطوير مشاريعها وتسريع نموها، بما يسهم في بناء صناعة أفلام سعودية تنافس عالمياً وتواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

‎ وتهدف المسرّعة إلى دعم رواد الأعمال والمبدعين السعوديين في مختلف مجالات القطاع، مثل الإنتاج، والتسويق، والتصوير، والخدمات اللوجستية، من خلال برنامج متكامل يشمل الإرشاد المهني، وفرص العرض على المستثمرين، والتواصل مع خبراء الصناعة، كما تعمل المسرّعة على توفير بيئة عمل محفزة تُمكّن المشاركين من تحويل أفكارهم إلى مشاريع قابلة للتنفيذ والإنتاج، وتسريع نمو الشركات الناشئة في مجال الأفلام.

‎ وتسعى الهيئة من خلال إطلاق المسرّعة إلى بناء منظومة ريادية مستدامة في قطاع الأفلام، تعتمد على الابتكار والمعرفة، وتخلق فرصاً نوعية للمواهب الوطنية للإسهام في تطوير المحتوى المحلي وتعزيز مكانة المملكة بوصفها مركزاً إقليمياً لصناعة الأفلام.

‎ من جانبه، أكّد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأفلام عبدالله بن ناصر القحطاني، أن إطلاق المسرّعة يمثّل خطوة محورية في تطوير منظومة صناعة الأفلام بالمملكة، مشيراً إلى حرص الهيئة على تمكين المواهب الوطنية، وتوفير بيئة محفّزة لتحويل الأفكار إلى مشاريع تسهم في نمو القطاع وتعزيز حضوره إقليمياً وعالمياً.

‎ وتُعد هذه المبادرة امتداداً لجهود الهيئة في تطوير بيئة حاضنة للإبداع والابتكار في القطاع السينمائي المحلي، بما يعكس التزامها برعاية المبدعين، وتوفير المسارات المهنية الداعمة لنمو صناعة الأفلام في المملكة ولمزيد من التفاصيل حول المسرّعة وبرامجها وشروط المشاركة والتسجيل، يمكن زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://film.moc.gov.sa/Initiatives/Film_Accelerator.