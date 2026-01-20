The Film Authority has announced the launch of a business accelerator in the film sector, in a new strategic step within its efforts to enhance the film industry ecosystem in the Kingdom, and to empower talents and startups to develop their projects and accelerate their growth, contributing to building a Saudi film industry that competes globally and aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

‎ The accelerator aims to support Saudi entrepreneurs and creatives in various fields of the sector, such as production, marketing, filming, and logistics, through a comprehensive program that includes professional mentoring, opportunities to pitch to investors, and networking with industry experts. The accelerator also works to provide an inspiring work environment that enables participants to turn their ideas into executable and producible projects, and to accelerate the growth of startups in the film sector.

‎ Through the launch of the accelerator, the authority seeks to build a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in the film sector, based on innovation and knowledge, creating quality opportunities for national talents to contribute to the development of local content and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for film production.

‎ For his part, the CEO of the Film Authority, Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Qahtani, confirmed that the launch of the accelerator represents a pivotal step in developing the film industry ecosystem in the Kingdom, pointing out the authority's commitment to empowering national talents and providing an inspiring environment to turn ideas into projects that contribute to the growth of the sector and enhance its presence regionally and globally.

‎ This initiative is an extension of the authority's efforts to develop an incubating environment for creativity and innovation in the local film sector, reflecting its commitment to nurturing creatives and providing professional pathways that support the growth of the film industry in the Kingdom. For more details about the accelerator, its programs, and participation and registration requirements, you can visit the website: https://film.moc.gov.sa/Initiatives/Film_Accelerator.