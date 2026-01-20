أصدرت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد مجموعةً من التعليمات والتوجيهات الخاصة بتهيئة المساجد خلال شهر رمضان المبارك 1447هـ، والتأكيد على الأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لعمل منسوبي المساجد في جميع مناطق المملكة، بما يسهم في خدمة المصلين وتحقيق رسالة الوزارة وأهدافها العامة، تزامناً مع قرب حلول الشهر المبارك.

وأكد التعميم لمنسوبي المساجد من الأئمة والمؤذنين ضرورة الانتظام التام في العمل، وعدم التغيب إلا للضرورة القصوى، مع تكليف من يقوم بالعمل خلال فترة الغياب بعد موافقة الفرع المختص، وفق المدة المسموح بها نظاماً، وتقديم تعهد بعدم الإخلال بالمسؤولية.

كما شدد على الالتزام بمواعيد الأذان وفق تقويم أم القرى، ورفع أذان صلاة العشاء في الوقت المحدد، مع مراعاة مدة الإقامة بعد الأذان لكل صلاة، ولا سيما في صلاتي العشاء والفجر، بحيث تكون المدة بين الأذان والإقامة 15 دقيقة، تيسيراً على المصلين، ومراعاة لأحوال الناس في صلاة التراويح، والانتهاء من صلاة التهجد في العشر الأواخر قبل أذان الفجر بما لا يشق على المصلين.

ونصّ التعميم على أهمية الالتزام بالهدي النبوي في دعاء القنوت، بأن يكون الدعاء بخشوع وتذلل، دون إطالة أو تكلّف في السجع، مع التركيز على الأدعية الصحيحة المأثورة، إضافةً إلى قيام الإمام بإلقاء الدروس العلمية خلال شهر رمضان على جماعة المسجد، وفق ما ورد في التعميمات السابقة.

التقيد بضوابط تركيب الكاميرات

وأكدت الوزارة ضرورة التقيد بضوابط تركيب الكاميرات في المساجد، وعدم استخدامها لتصوير الإمام أو المصلين أثناء الصلاة، ومنع نقل أو بث الصلوات عبر أي وسيلة إعلامية، والتشديد على منع التسول داخل المسجد أو في محيطه، وإبلاغ الجهات الأمنية فوراً عند ملاحظة أي مخالفة، مع الحرص على توجيه الزكاة والصدقات إلى مستحقيها الشرعيين.

وشمل التعميم تأكيد متابعة المعتكفين في المساجد، والتحقق من بياناتهم، والحصول على موافقة الكفيل المعتمد لغير السعوديين، ومنع جمع التبرعات المالية لمشاريع إفطار الصائمين وغيرها.

وشددت الوزارة على تنظيم إفطار الصائمين في الأماكن المهيأة بساحات المساجد، تحت مسؤولية الإمام والمؤذن، مع تنظيف المواقع فور الانتهاء، وتنظيم التبرعات من عبوات المياه بما يتناسب مع احتياجات المسجد، وعدم تخزين كميات كبيرة في المستودعات.

وتضمن التعميم توجيه الجهات المعنية في الوزارة بضرورة تكثيف جهود خَدَم المساجد وفرق الصيانة لضمان نظافة المساجد وتهيئتها، مع العناية بمصليات النساء، وقيام المراقبين بمتابعة تنفيذ جميع التوجيهات، وإعداد تقارير يومية عن الجولات الميدانية، ورفع الملاحظات ومعالجتها فوراً.

يأتي هذا التعميم في إطار حرص الوزارة على خدمة بيوت الله، وتوفير أفضل مستويات التنظيم والخدمة للمصلين خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، بما يحقق الرسالة الدعوية والتوعوية للوزارة، انسجاماً مع توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة وحرصها على تهيئة المساجد لخدمة المجتمع، وتأمين بيئة صلاة مناسبة لجميع المصلين.