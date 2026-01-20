The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance has issued a set of instructions and guidelines for preparing mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan 1447 AH, emphasizing the regulations and instructions governing the work of mosque staff in all regions of the Kingdom, contributing to the service of worshippers and achieving the ministry's message and general objectives, coinciding with the approaching of the blessed month.

The circular emphasized to mosque staff, including imams and muezzins, the necessity of complete regularity in work, and not to be absent except for extreme necessity, with the assignment of someone to take over during the absence after obtaining approval from the relevant branch, according to the legally permitted duration, and providing a commitment not to neglect responsibilities.

It also stressed the importance of adhering to the prayer times according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, raising the call to prayer for the evening prayer at the specified time, while considering the duration of the iqamah after the call to prayer for each prayer, especially for the evening and dawn prayers, so that the interval between the call to prayer and the iqamah is 15 minutes, facilitating for the worshippers, and taking into account people's circumstances during the Taraweeh prayers, and finishing the Tahajjud prayer in the last ten nights before the dawn call to prayer in a way that does not burden the worshippers.

The circular stated the importance of adhering to the prophetic guidance in the Qunoot supplication, that the supplication should be made with humility and submission, without prolongation or artificiality in rhyme, focusing on the correct and authentic supplications, in addition to the imam delivering educational lessons during the month of Ramadan to the congregation of the mosque, as mentioned in previous circulars.

Adhering to the Regulations for Installing Cameras

The ministry emphasized the necessity of adhering to the regulations for installing cameras in mosques, and not using them to film the imam or worshippers during prayer, prohibiting the transmission or broadcasting of prayers through any media, and stressing the prohibition of begging inside the mosque or its surroundings, and immediately informing security authorities upon noticing any violations, while ensuring that zakat and donations are directed to their rightful recipients.

The circular included a confirmation of monitoring those in I'tikaf (spiritual retreat) in mosques, verifying their data, obtaining the approval of the authorized sponsor for non-Saudis, and prohibiting the collection of financial donations for projects to break the fast and others.

The ministry stressed organizing the breaking of fast for worshippers in designated areas of the mosque, under the responsibility of the imam and muezzin, with cleaning the sites immediately after completion, and organizing donations of water bottles in accordance with the mosque's needs, and not storing large quantities in warehouses.

The circular included directives to the relevant authorities in the ministry to intensify the efforts of mosque servants and maintenance teams to ensure the cleanliness and preparation of mosques, with attention to women's prayer areas, and for supervisors to follow up on the implementation of all directives, preparing daily reports on field tours, and addressing observations immediately.

This circular comes as part of the ministry's commitment to serving the houses of Allah and providing the best levels of organization and service to worshippers during the blessed month of Ramadan, achieving the ministry's da'wah and awareness message, in harmony with the directives of the wise leadership and its concern for preparing mosques to serve the community, and ensuring a suitable prayer environment for all worshippers.