أصدرت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد مجموعةً من التعليمات والتوجيهات الخاصة بتهيئة المساجد خلال شهر رمضان المبارك 1447هـ، والتأكيد على الأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لعمل منسوبي المساجد في جميع مناطق المملكة، بما يسهم في خدمة المصلين وتحقيق رسالة الوزارة وأهدافها العامة، تزامناً مع قرب حلول الشهر المبارك.
وأكد التعميم لمنسوبي المساجد من الأئمة والمؤذنين ضرورة الانتظام التام في العمل، وعدم التغيب إلا للضرورة القصوى، مع تكليف من يقوم بالعمل خلال فترة الغياب بعد موافقة الفرع المختص، وفق المدة المسموح بها نظاماً، وتقديم تعهد بعدم الإخلال بالمسؤولية.
كما شدد على الالتزام بمواعيد الأذان وفق تقويم أم القرى، ورفع أذان صلاة العشاء في الوقت المحدد، مع مراعاة مدة الإقامة بعد الأذان لكل صلاة، ولا سيما في صلاتي العشاء والفجر، بحيث تكون المدة بين الأذان والإقامة 15 دقيقة، تيسيراً على المصلين، ومراعاة لأحوال الناس في صلاة التراويح، والانتهاء من صلاة التهجد في العشر الأواخر قبل أذان الفجر بما لا يشق على المصلين.
ونصّ التعميم على أهمية الالتزام بالهدي النبوي في دعاء القنوت، بأن يكون الدعاء بخشوع وتذلل، دون إطالة أو تكلّف في السجع، مع التركيز على الأدعية الصحيحة المأثورة، إضافةً إلى قيام الإمام بإلقاء الدروس العلمية خلال شهر رمضان على جماعة المسجد، وفق ما ورد في التعميمات السابقة.
التقيد بضوابط تركيب الكاميرات
وأكدت الوزارة ضرورة التقيد بضوابط تركيب الكاميرات في المساجد، وعدم استخدامها لتصوير الإمام أو المصلين أثناء الصلاة، ومنع نقل أو بث الصلوات عبر أي وسيلة إعلامية، والتشديد على منع التسول داخل المسجد أو في محيطه، وإبلاغ الجهات الأمنية فوراً عند ملاحظة أي مخالفة، مع الحرص على توجيه الزكاة والصدقات إلى مستحقيها الشرعيين.
وشمل التعميم تأكيد متابعة المعتكفين في المساجد، والتحقق من بياناتهم، والحصول على موافقة الكفيل المعتمد لغير السعوديين، ومنع جمع التبرعات المالية لمشاريع إفطار الصائمين وغيرها.
وشددت الوزارة على تنظيم إفطار الصائمين في الأماكن المهيأة بساحات المساجد، تحت مسؤولية الإمام والمؤذن، مع تنظيف المواقع فور الانتهاء، وتنظيم التبرعات من عبوات المياه بما يتناسب مع احتياجات المسجد، وعدم تخزين كميات كبيرة في المستودعات.
وتضمن التعميم توجيه الجهات المعنية في الوزارة بضرورة تكثيف جهود خَدَم المساجد وفرق الصيانة لضمان نظافة المساجد وتهيئتها، مع العناية بمصليات النساء، وقيام المراقبين بمتابعة تنفيذ جميع التوجيهات، وإعداد تقارير يومية عن الجولات الميدانية، ورفع الملاحظات ومعالجتها فوراً.
يأتي هذا التعميم في إطار حرص الوزارة على خدمة بيوت الله، وتوفير أفضل مستويات التنظيم والخدمة للمصلين خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، بما يحقق الرسالة الدعوية والتوعوية للوزارة، انسجاماً مع توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة وحرصها على تهيئة المساجد لخدمة المجتمع، وتأمين بيئة صلاة مناسبة لجميع المصلين.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance has issued a set of instructions and guidelines for preparing mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan 1447 AH, emphasizing the regulations and instructions governing the work of mosque staff in all regions of the Kingdom, contributing to the service of worshippers and achieving the ministry's message and general objectives, coinciding with the approaching of the blessed month.
The circular emphasized to mosque staff, including imams and muezzins, the necessity of complete regularity in work, and not to be absent except for extreme necessity, with the assignment of someone to take over during the absence after obtaining approval from the relevant branch, according to the legally permitted duration, and providing a commitment not to neglect responsibilities.
It also stressed the importance of adhering to the prayer times according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, raising the call to prayer for the evening prayer at the specified time, while considering the duration of the iqamah after the call to prayer for each prayer, especially for the evening and dawn prayers, so that the interval between the call to prayer and the iqamah is 15 minutes, facilitating for the worshippers, and taking into account people's circumstances during the Taraweeh prayers, and finishing the Tahajjud prayer in the last ten nights before the dawn call to prayer in a way that does not burden the worshippers.
The circular stated the importance of adhering to the prophetic guidance in the Qunoot supplication, that the supplication should be made with humility and submission, without prolongation or artificiality in rhyme, focusing on the correct and authentic supplications, in addition to the imam delivering educational lessons during the month of Ramadan to the congregation of the mosque, as mentioned in previous circulars.
Adhering to the Regulations for Installing Cameras
The ministry emphasized the necessity of adhering to the regulations for installing cameras in mosques, and not using them to film the imam or worshippers during prayer, prohibiting the transmission or broadcasting of prayers through any media, and stressing the prohibition of begging inside the mosque or its surroundings, and immediately informing security authorities upon noticing any violations, while ensuring that zakat and donations are directed to their rightful recipients.
The circular included a confirmation of monitoring those in I'tikaf (spiritual retreat) in mosques, verifying their data, obtaining the approval of the authorized sponsor for non-Saudis, and prohibiting the collection of financial donations for projects to break the fast and others.
The ministry stressed organizing the breaking of fast for worshippers in designated areas of the mosque, under the responsibility of the imam and muezzin, with cleaning the sites immediately after completion, and organizing donations of water bottles in accordance with the mosque's needs, and not storing large quantities in warehouses.
The circular included directives to the relevant authorities in the ministry to intensify the efforts of mosque servants and maintenance teams to ensure the cleanliness and preparation of mosques, with attention to women's prayer areas, and for supervisors to follow up on the implementation of all directives, preparing daily reports on field tours, and addressing observations immediately.
This circular comes as part of the ministry's commitment to serving the houses of Allah and providing the best levels of organization and service to worshippers during the blessed month of Ramadan, achieving the ministry's da'wah and awareness message, in harmony with the directives of the wise leadership and its concern for preparing mosques to serve the community, and ensuring a suitable prayer environment for all worshippers.