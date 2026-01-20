كشفت أمانة محافظة جدة عن التصور المستقبلي لما سيصبح عليه ميدان الجمل، وأظهرت الموقع المعتزم للمجسم.
وأكدت الأمانة البدء في تنفيذ أعمال تطويرية لميدان أبحر «الجمل» في أبحر الجنوبية، بهدف رفع كفاءة الحركة المرورية وتعزيز مستوى السلامة في أحد المواقع الحيوية بالمدينة، وذلك ضمن مبادرات برنامج جودة الحياة، أحد مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
**media«2649788»**
وأوضحت الأمانة أن الأعمال الجاري تنفيذها تأتي ضمن «مشروع تنفيذ حلول مرورية لمعالجة الاختناقات المرورية في مدينة جدة»، وتتضمن تطبيق حلول هندسية مرورية وتنظيمات تشغيلية تسهم في تحسين التقاطعات ووضوح المسارات وتقليل التداخلات وتعزيز انسيابية الحركة على طرق: الملك عبدالعزيز، الكورنيش، الأمير طلال بن منصور، والأمير عبدالله الفيصل، بما ينعكس على رفع مستوى الخدمة المرورية وتحسين تجربة التنقل لمستخدميها.
**media«2649786»**
وبينت أن أعمال التحسين تشمل الحفاظ على المكونات الرمزية للموقع، حيث سيجري الإبقاء على مجسم الجمل في موقعه باعتباره أحد عناصر هوية المكان وذاكرته، مع تنفيذ أعمال التطوير بما يحقق التوازن بين متطلبات السلامة المرورية وتحسين المشهد الحضري.
**media«2649789»**
ويعد مجسم الجمل في ميدان أبحر، أحد أبرز المعالم الفنية التي تميزت بها مدينة جدة منذ عام 1997م، وتم تنفيذه على يد الفنان التشكيلي ربيع الأخرس، متكونًا من جملين أحدهما بارتفاع 21مترًا ووزن 10 طن، فيما يبلغ ارتفاع الجمل الأصغر 15مترًا وبوزن 7 طن.
وتأتي هذه الأعمال ضمن خطة الأمانة لتطوير عدد من المواقع ذات الأولوية في مدينة جدة، ويجري تنفيذها وفق خطط مرحلية، من خلال حلول عملية تسهم في تحسين بيئة الحركة المرورية ورفع كفاءة التنقل في المدينة، وتعزيز جودة الحياة.
The Municipality of Jeddah has revealed the future vision for what the Camel Square will become, showing the intended location for the sculpture.
The municipality confirmed the start of developmental works for the Abhur "Camel" Square in southern Abhur, aiming to enhance traffic efficiency and improve safety levels in one of the vital locations in the city, as part of the Quality of Life Program initiatives, one of the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.
**media«2649788»**
The municipality clarified that the ongoing works are part of the "Project for Implementing Traffic Solutions to Address Traffic Congestion in the City of Jeddah," which includes applying engineering traffic solutions and operational regulations that contribute to improving intersections, clarifying routes, reducing conflicts, and enhancing traffic flow on the roads: King Abdulaziz, the Corniche, Prince Talal bin Mansour, and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal, which reflects on raising the level of traffic service and improving the mobility experience for its users.
**media«2649786»**
It indicated that the improvement works include preserving the symbolic components of the site, as the camel sculpture will remain in its location as one of the elements of the place's identity and memory, with development works being implemented to achieve a balance between traffic safety requirements and enhancing the urban landscape.
**media«2649789»**
The camel sculpture in Abhur Square is one of the most prominent artistic landmarks that have distinguished the city of Jeddah since 1997, created by the visual artist Rabi Al-Akhras, consisting of two camels, one standing 21 meters tall and weighing 10 tons, while the smaller camel stands 15 meters tall and weighs 7 tons.
These works are part of the municipality's plan to develop several priority sites in the city of Jeddah, being implemented according to phased plans, through practical solutions that contribute to improving the traffic environment and enhancing mobility efficiency in the city, and improving the quality of life.