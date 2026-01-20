The Municipality of Jeddah has revealed the future vision for what the Camel Square will become, showing the intended location for the sculpture.

The municipality confirmed the start of developmental works for the Abhur "Camel" Square in southern Abhur, aiming to enhance traffic efficiency and improve safety levels in one of the vital locations in the city, as part of the Quality of Life Program initiatives, one of the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

The municipality clarified that the ongoing works are part of the "Project for Implementing Traffic Solutions to Address Traffic Congestion in the City of Jeddah," which includes applying engineering traffic solutions and operational regulations that contribute to improving intersections, clarifying routes, reducing conflicts, and enhancing traffic flow on the roads: King Abdulaziz, the Corniche, Prince Talal bin Mansour, and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal, which reflects on raising the level of traffic service and improving the mobility experience for its users.

It indicated that the improvement works include preserving the symbolic components of the site, as the camel sculpture will remain in its location as one of the elements of the place's identity and memory, with development works being implemented to achieve a balance between traffic safety requirements and enhancing the urban landscape.

The camel sculpture in Abhur Square is one of the most prominent artistic landmarks that have distinguished the city of Jeddah since 1997, created by the visual artist Rabi Al-Akhras, consisting of two camels, one standing 21 meters tall and weighing 10 tons, while the smaller camel stands 15 meters tall and weighs 7 tons.

These works are part of the municipality's plan to develop several priority sites in the city of Jeddah, being implemented according to phased plans, through practical solutions that contribute to improving the traffic environment and enhancing mobility efficiency in the city, and improving the quality of life.