كشفت أمانة محافظة جدة عن التصور المستقبلي لما سيصبح عليه ميدان الجمل، وأظهرت الموقع المعتزم للمجسم.

وأكدت الأمانة البدء في تنفيذ أعمال تطويرية لميدان أبحر «الجمل» في أبحر الجنوبية، بهدف رفع كفاءة الحركة المرورية وتعزيز مستوى السلامة في أحد المواقع الحيوية بالمدينة، وذلك ضمن مبادرات برنامج جودة الحياة، أحد مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

**media«2649788»**

وأوضحت الأمانة أن الأعمال الجاري تنفيذها تأتي ضمن «مشروع تنفيذ حلول مرورية لمعالجة الاختناقات المرورية في مدينة جدة»، وتتضمن تطبيق حلول هندسية مرورية وتنظيمات تشغيلية تسهم في تحسين التقاطعات ووضوح المسارات وتقليل التداخلات وتعزيز انسيابية الحركة على طرق: الملك عبدالعزيز، الكورنيش، الأمير طلال بن منصور، والأمير عبدالله الفيصل، بما ينعكس على رفع مستوى الخدمة المرورية وتحسين تجربة التنقل لمستخدميها.

**media«2649786»**

وبينت أن أعمال التحسين تشمل الحفاظ على المكونات الرمزية للموقع، حيث سيجري الإبقاء على مجسم الجمل في موقعه باعتباره أحد عناصر هوية المكان وذاكرته، مع تنفيذ أعمال التطوير بما يحقق التوازن بين متطلبات السلامة المرورية وتحسين المشهد الحضري.

**media«2649789»**

ويعد مجسم الجمل في ميدان أبحر، أحد أبرز المعالم الفنية التي تميزت بها مدينة جدة منذ عام 1997م، وتم تنفيذه على يد الفنان التشكيلي ربيع الأخرس، متكونًا من جملين أحدهما بارتفاع 21مترًا ووزن 10 طن، فيما يبلغ ارتفاع الجمل الأصغر 15مترًا وبوزن 7 طن.

وتأتي هذه الأعمال ضمن خطة الأمانة لتطوير عدد من المواقع ذات الأولوية في مدينة جدة، ويجري تنفيذها وفق خطط مرحلية، من خلال حلول عملية تسهم في تحسين بيئة الحركة المرورية ورفع كفاءة التنقل في المدينة، وتعزيز جودة الحياة.