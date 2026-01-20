The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in Jeddah, located in the Makkah region, apprehended a citizen for violating the security and safety regulations for marine activity practitioners in the maritime areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for fishing without a permit and using prohibited tools. Legal actions were taken against him in coordination with the relevant authorities. The Border Guard urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (994), (999), and (996) in the other regions of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.