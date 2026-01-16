أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي آل الشيخ تخصيص أكبر جائزة في تاريخ رياضة الدارتس لرمية الـ9 سهام، وذلك خلال منافسة بطولة ماسترز السعودية للسهام 2026، التي تُقام ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، حيث تصل قيمة الجائزة إلى 200 ألف دولار في حال تحقيق الرمية المثالية خلال البطولة.

وتُقام البطولة خلال الفترة من 19 إلى 20 يناير الجاري في المسرح العالمي بمنطقة بوليفارد سيتي، بمشاركة نخبة من أبرز نجوم اللعبةعالميًا، في مواجهات تجمع 8 من لاعبي رابطة محترفي السهام(PDC) مع 8 من أبرز لاعبي القارة الآسيوية، وذلك عبر منافسات تُبث عالميًا وتشهد تحديًا قويًا على ألقاب البطولة.

وسيحصل اللاعب الذي ينجح في تسجيل رمية 9 سهام خلال منافسات بطولة ماسترز السعودية للسهام على جائزة بقيمة 100 ألف دولار، مع فرصة مضاعفة الجائزة إلى 200 ألف دولار عبر تحدي Riyadh Season Bullseye، حيث يُمنح اللاعب سهمًا واحدًا للتصويب على مركز الهدف، في جائزة تُعد الأكبر من نوعها في تاريخ رابطة PDC.

وتشهد البطولة مشاركة بطل العالم الحالي لوك ليتلر، الذي سبق أن حقق رمية مثالية ضمن سلسلة بطولات العالم في البحرين عام 2024، إلى جانب بطل العالم 2023–2024 لوك همفريز، ووصيف بطولة العالم جيان فان فين، وبطل العالم 3 مرات مايكل فانغيرفن، إضافة إلى بطل العالم السابق غيروين برايس، والمصنف السابع عالميًا ستيفن بانتنغ، وبطل المملكة المتحدة المفتوحة السابق داني نوبيرت، وبطل بطولة العالم للماتش بلاي 2023 ناثان أسبينال.

وعلى الجانب الآسيوي، يشارك أسطورة السهام السنغافوري بولليم، صاحب أول رمية 9 سهام شهيرة في تاريخ اللعبة عام 1990، إلى جانب الثلاثي الفلبيني أليكسيس تويلو، ولورنس إيلاجان، وباولو نيبرِدا، والنجوم اليابانيين موتومو ساكاي، وريوسي أزيموتو، وتومويا غوتو، إضافة إلى لاعب هونغ كونغ مان لوك ليونغ.

وتعكس بطولة ماسترز السعودية للسهام 2026 توسع موسم الرياض في استضافة كبرى البطولات الرياضية العالمية وتقديم تجارب نوعية تعزز مكانة الرياض وجهة رياضية وترفيهية رائدة دوليًا.