The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, announced the allocation of the largest prize in the history of darts for the 9-dart throw, during the Saudi Masters Darts Championship 2026, which is held as part of the Riyadh Season events. The prize value reaches $200,000 if the perfect throw is achieved during the championship.

The championship will take place from January 19 to 20 at the Global Theater in Boulevard City, featuring a selection of the world's top stars in the sport, in matches that bring together 8 players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and 8 of the continent's top players from Asia, through competitions broadcast globally that witness a strong challenge for the championship titles.

The player who successfully records a 9-dart throw during the Saudi Masters Darts Championship will receive a prize of $100,000, with the opportunity to double the prize to $200,000 through the Riyadh Season Bullseye challenge, where the player is given one dart to aim at the bullseye, in a prize considered the largest of its kind in the history of the PDC.

The championship will feature the current world champion Luke Littler, who previously achieved a perfect throw during the World Championship series in Bahrain in 2024, alongside the 2023-2024 world champion Luke Humphries, the world championship runner-up Gian van Veen, three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen, former world champion Gerwyn Price, world number seven Stephen Bunting, former UK Open champion Danny Noppert, and the 2023 Matchplay World Champion Nathan Aspinall.

On the Asian side, the legendary Singaporean dart player Paul Lim, who made the first famous 9-dart throw in the history of the game in 1990, will participate alongside the Filipino trio Alexis Tuilo, Lawrence Ilagan, and Paulo Neberda, as well as Japanese stars Motomu Sakai, Ryuji Azimoto, and Tomoya Goto, in addition to Hong Kong player Man Lok Leung.

The Saudi Masters Darts Championship 2026 reflects the expansion of the Riyadh Season in hosting major global sports championships and providing quality experiences that enhance Riyadh's status as a leading international sports and entertainment destination.