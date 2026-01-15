أطلق المنتدى السعودي للإعلام وبرنامج كفالة، مبادرة «نمو- SMF GROW UP»؛ لتمكين الشركات الإعلامية الناشئة ودعمها ماليًا ومعرفيًا، وتحويل أفكارها إلى نماذج عمل قابلة للنمو والاستدامة، إسهامًا في بناء بيئة إعلامية مزدهرة تواكب التحولات الاقتصادية والإبداعية في المملكة.

وتُعد مبادرة «SMF GROW UP» إحدى مبادرات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، وتركز على دعم الشركات الإعلامية الصغيرة والمتوسطة الناشئة، من خلال مسارات تدريبية وتوجيهية تسهم في رفع كفاءة المشاريع وتعزيز فرصها في السوق، كما أنها أول مبادرة لدعم رواد الأعمال في الإعلام، وأول مبادرة إعلامية تختص بتمويل الشركات الناشئة والصغيرة في مجال الإنتاج الإعلامي.

وتهدف المبادرة إلى تطوير المهارات الإعلامية للمشاركين عبر التدريب العملي، وتسريع نموهم المهني ببيئة تعليمية تعزز جاهزيتهم لسوق العمل، وبناء علاقات تجارية تربط أصحاب الشركات الناشئة بكبرى الشركات لفتح آفاق جديدة، وتحفيز التميز عبر اختيار أفضل المتدربين ومنحهم فرصًا للمشاركة في ورش العمل والبرامج ضمن المنتدى القادم.

وتنطلق المبادرة عبر مرحلتين رئيسيتين؛ تبدأ المرحلة الأولى بالتدريب والتوجيه من خلال ورش عمل متخصصة لتحسين جودة المشاريع، تركّز على مجالات مثل التسويق وإدارة الأعمال وإنتاج المحتوى، إلى جانب مسار «بناء الملف الاستثماري» لمساعدة المشاركين على إعداد ملفات استثمارية متميزة تتضمن دراسات جدوى واضحة وخطط عمل مفصلة بما يعزز فرص جذب المستثمرين، أما المرحلة الثانية فتتضمن عرض المشاريع على المستثمرين، بما يتيح لأصحاب المشاريع فرصة الحصول على استثمار مباشر من المستثمرين المهتمين، الأمر الذي يعزز إمكانياتهم للنمو والتوسع.

وتخدم مبادرة «SMF GROW UP» الأهداف الرئيسية لرؤية المملكة 2030 بشكل واضح من خلال تركيزها على دعم الشركات والمنشآت الإعلامية الناشئة سواء كانت في نطاق الشركات الصغيرة أو المتوسطة، عن طريق تقديم التدريب اللازم للمستفيدين من المبادرة، وإنشاء ورش عمل تطبيقية لهم وتقديم الدعم المالي والخبرات اللازمة لإنجاح المشروع، حيث يتبنى البرنامج مهمة تنمية القطاع الإعلامي ليكون أداة تساعد المملكة على تحقيق مخططاتها في قطاع الإعلام وتجعل مساهمة الإعلام كبيرة في الناتج المحلي.

ويقدم برنامج كفالة والبنوك السعودية التمويل المباشر واللازم لدعم المشاريع الناشئة وتعزيز نموها وتوسعها، حيث ستقدم البنوك السعودية برامج تمويل مرنة تلبي احتياجات المشاريع الصغيرة والمتوسطة، مما يساعدها على تحقيق أهدافها وتوسيع نطاق أعمالها على عدة مستويات، فبرنامج كفالة يدعم الشركات الناشئة من خلال تقديم الضمانات اللازمة للبنوك، مما يسهل حصولها على التمويل اللازم للنمو والاستدامة، فيما توفر البنوك السعودية برامج تمويل مناسبة للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة بنظام مبسط وعلى مدى طويل، يعطي الشركات الناشئة الوقت المناسب للنمو والتطور وستُمنح الشركات التي تنطبق عليها معايير المبادرة مساحة مجانية للمشاركة في معرض مستقبل الإعلام «فومكس»، ضمن فعاليات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026، وذلك للمرة الأولى منذ إطلاق المعرض.

ويأتي إطلاق المبادرة امتدادًا للإعلان عنها في شهر يوليو 2025 ضمن فعاليات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026؛ بهدف دعم وتمكين المنشآت الإعلامية وربطها بالفرص التمويلية والتدريبية والتأهيلية، إسهامًا في بناء منظومة إعلامية وطنية مستدامة.