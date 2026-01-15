وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس 1,057 قسيمة شرائية تُمكّن المستفيد من شراء الكسوة الشتوية في مديرية المدينة بمحافظة مأرب باليمن، استفاد منها 1,057 فرداً من النازحين في المخيمات، ضمن مشروع توزيع الكسوة الشتوية في الجمهورية اليمنية (كنف) للعام 2026م.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمواجهة موجة البرد القارس مع قدوم فصل الشتاء.