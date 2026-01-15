The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 1,057 shopping vouchers yesterday, enabling beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing in the Al-Madina district of Marib Governorate in Yemen. This benefited 1,057 individuals among the displaced in the camps, as part of the winter clothing distribution project in the Republic of Yemen (Kanaf) for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to combat the severe cold wave with the arrival of winter.