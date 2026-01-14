شارك في «تشاوري» السلام.. «الخريجي»: استقرار السودان أولوية السعودية

On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji participated today in the fifth consultative meeting on coordinating initiatives and peace efforts in Sudan, hosted by the capital of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Cairo.

In his speech during the meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister reaffirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's top priorities regarding Sudan, which include ensuring its stability, achieving a ceasefire, preserving state institutions from collapse, and maintaining its unity, territorial integrity, and resources. He emphasized that the solution to the crisis is a Sudanese-Sudanese political solution based on respecting the sovereignty and unity of Sudan and supporting Sudanese state institutions, noting that the Kingdom continues to exert efforts and endeavors to bring viewpoints closer and reach a ceasefire that ends the escalating humanitarian crisis and alleviates the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.



The Deputy Foreign Minister expressed the Kingdom's keenness on the return of political dialogue in light of the Jeddah Declaration (commitment to protecting civilians in Sudan) signed on May 11, 2023, and the short-term ceasefire agreement and humanitarian arrangements signed on May 20, 2023, between the conflicting parties in Sudan.



He pointed out that the continuation of the ongoing war in Sudan and its repercussions pose a threat to stability in the region, and that the step of announcing a founding alliance that includes forming a parallel government to the Sudanese government is completely rejected, as it hinders ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis and threatens the unity and sovereignty of Sudan, putting regional security and the security of the Red Sea at risk. He indicated that the announcement of parallel entities outside the framework of legitimate institutions raises concern and disrupts the efforts being made through the political track to reach a solution to the crisis.



He noted that preventing external interventions and stopping external support through illegal weapons and foreign fighters is urgent and necessary to achieve a ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian operations, starting with opening safe corridors to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. In this context, he reiterated the Kingdom's welcome of the Sudanese government's step to open the (Adri) border crossing.