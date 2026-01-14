شارك في «تشاوري» السلام.. «الخريجي»: استقرار السودان أولوية السعودية

نيابة عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، في الاجتماع التشاوري الخامس حول تنسيق مبادرات وجهود السلام في السودان، الذي تستضيفه عاصمة جمهورية مصر العربية القاهرة.
وجدد نائب وزير الخارجية، في كلمته خلال الاجتماع، تأكيد المملكة العربية السعودية على أولوياتها القصوى فيما يخص السودان، التي تتمثل في ضمان استقراره ووقف إطلاق النار والحفاظ على مؤسسات الدولة من الانهيار، والحفاظ على وحدته وسلامة أراضيه ومقدراته، وأن الحل للأزمة هو حل سياسي سوداني-سوداني يقوم على احترام سيادة ووحدة السودان وعلى دعم مؤسسات الدولة السودانية، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة لا تزال تواصل بذل الجهود والمساعي لتقريب وجهات النظر والوصول إلى وقف إطلاق النار بما ينهي الأزمة الإنسانية المتفاقمة ويرفع المعاناة عن الشعب السوداني الشقيق.
وأعرب عن حرص المملكة على عودة الحوار السياسي في ضوء إعلان جدة (الالتزام بحماية المدنيين في السودان) الموقع عليه بتاريخ 11 مايو 2023م، واتفاقية وقف إطلاق النار قصير الأمد والترتيبات الإنسانية الموقع عليها بتاريخ 20 مايو 2023م، بين طرفي النزاع في السودان.
وأشار نائب وزير الخارجية إلى أن استمرار الحرب القائمة في السودان وتداعياتها تُشكّل تهديداً على الاستقرار في المنطقة، وأن خطوة إعلان تحالف تأسيس المتضمنة تشكيل حكومة موازية للحكومة السودانية، هو أمر مرفوض بشكل كامل، ويعيق الجهود القائمة لحل الأزمة، ويشكل تهديداً لوحدة السودان وسيادته، ويعرض الأمن الإقليمي وأمن البحر الأحمر للخطر، مفيداً أن إعلان كيانات موازية خارج إطار المؤسسات الشرعية أمر يثير القلق ويعطل الجهود المبذولة عبر المسار السياسي للوصول إلى حل للأزمة.
ونوه إلى أن منع التدخلات الخارجية ووقف الدعم الخارجي عبر السلاح غير الشرعي والمقاتلين الأجانب، هو أمر ملح وضروري لتحقيق وقف إطلاق النار وتسهيل العمليات الإنسانية بدءاً بفتح الممرات الآمنة لتسهيل وصول المساعدات الإنسانية، مجدداً، في هذا الإطار، ترحيب المملكة بخطوة الحكومة السودانية فتح معبر (أدري) الحدودي.
On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji participated today in the fifth consultative meeting on coordinating initiatives and peace efforts in Sudan, hosted by the capital of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Cairo.
In his speech during the meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister reaffirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's top priorities regarding Sudan, which include ensuring its stability, achieving a ceasefire, preserving state institutions from collapse, and maintaining its unity, territorial integrity, and resources. He emphasized that the solution to the crisis is a Sudanese-Sudanese political solution based on respecting the sovereignty and unity of Sudan and supporting Sudanese state institutions, noting that the Kingdom continues to exert efforts and endeavors to bring viewpoints closer and reach a ceasefire that ends the escalating humanitarian crisis and alleviates the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.
The Deputy Foreign Minister expressed the Kingdom's keenness on the return of political dialogue in light of the Jeddah Declaration (commitment to protecting civilians in Sudan) signed on May 11, 2023, and the short-term ceasefire agreement and humanitarian arrangements signed on May 20, 2023, between the conflicting parties in Sudan.
He pointed out that the continuation of the ongoing war in Sudan and its repercussions pose a threat to stability in the region, and that the step of announcing a founding alliance that includes forming a parallel government to the Sudanese government is completely rejected, as it hinders ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis and threatens the unity and sovereignty of Sudan, putting regional security and the security of the Red Sea at risk. He indicated that the announcement of parallel entities outside the framework of legitimate institutions raises concern and disrupts the efforts being made through the political track to reach a solution to the crisis.
He noted that preventing external interventions and stopping external support through illegal weapons and foreign fighters is urgent and necessary to achieve a ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian operations, starting with opening safe corridors to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. In this context, he reiterated the Kingdom's welcome of the Sudanese government's step to open the (Adri) border crossing.