شارك في «تشاوري» السلام.. «الخريجي»: استقرار السودان أولوية السعودية

نيابة عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، في الاجتماع التشاوري الخامس حول تنسيق مبادرات وجهود السلام في السودان، الذي تستضيفه عاصمة جمهورية مصر العربية القاهرة.

وجدد نائب وزير الخارجية، في كلمته خلال الاجتماع، تأكيد المملكة العربية السعودية على أولوياتها القصوى فيما يخص السودان، التي تتمثل في ضمان استقراره ووقف إطلاق النار والحفاظ على مؤسسات الدولة من الانهيار، والحفاظ على وحدته وسلامة أراضيه ومقدراته، وأن الحل للأزمة هو حل سياسي سوداني-سوداني يقوم على احترام سيادة ووحدة السودان وعلى دعم مؤسسات الدولة السودانية، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة لا تزال تواصل بذل الجهود والمساعي لتقريب وجهات النظر والوصول إلى وقف إطلاق النار بما ينهي الأزمة الإنسانية المتفاقمة ويرفع المعاناة عن الشعب السوداني الشقيق.
وأعرب عن حرص المملكة على عودة الحوار السياسي في ضوء إعلان جدة (الالتزام بحماية المدنيين في السودان) الموقع عليه بتاريخ 11 مايو 2023م، واتفاقية وقف إطلاق النار قصير الأمد والترتيبات الإنسانية الموقع عليها بتاريخ 20 مايو 2023م، بين طرفي النزاع في السودان.
وأشار نائب وزير الخارجية إلى أن استمرار الحرب القائمة في السودان وتداعياتها تُشكّل تهديداً على الاستقرار في المنطقة، وأن خطوة إعلان تحالف تأسيس المتضمنة تشكيل حكومة موازية للحكومة السودانية، هو أمر مرفوض بشكل كامل، ويعيق الجهود القائمة لحل الأزمة، ويشكل تهديداً لوحدة السودان وسيادته، ويعرض الأمن الإقليمي وأمن البحر الأحمر للخطر، مفيداً أن إعلان كيانات موازية خارج إطار المؤسسات الشرعية أمر يثير القلق ويعطل الجهود المبذولة عبر المسار السياسي للوصول إلى حل للأزمة.
ونوه إلى أن منع التدخلات الخارجية ووقف الدعم الخارجي عبر السلاح غير الشرعي والمقاتلين الأجانب، هو أمر ملح وضروري لتحقيق وقف إطلاق النار وتسهيل العمليات الإنسانية بدءاً بفتح الممرات الآمنة لتسهيل وصول المساعدات الإنسانية، مجدداً، في هذا الإطار، ترحيب المملكة بخطوة الحكومة السودانية فتح معبر (أدري) الحدودي.