أمير جازان يرعى اللقاء الأول لإعلاميي المنطقة

رعى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز اللقاء الأول للإعلاميين بالمنطقة، الذي تنظمه إمارة جازان ممثلة في الإدارة العامة للإعلام والاتصال المؤسسي، في إطار دعم أمير جازان للإعلام وتعزيز دوره في خدمة التنمية وإبراز منجزات المنطقة.

وأكد أمير منطقة جازان، خلال اللقاء، أهمية الإعلام كشريك فاعل في التنمية، ودوره المحوري في نقل الصورة الحقيقية للمنطقة، وتسليط الضوء على الفرص الاستثمارية والمشاريع التنموية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، مشدداً على ضرورة الالتزام بالمهنية والمصداقية، وتعزيز الرسالة الإعلامية الإيجابية.

من جانبه، أوضح مدير الإدارة العامة للإعلام والاتصال المؤسسي بالإمارة ناصر بن سعد السمراني أن اللقاء شهد مناقشة عدد من المحاور المتعلقة بتطوير العمل الإعلامي، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الرسمية والإعلاميين، إضافة إلى استعراض التحديات والفرص التي تسهم في الارتقاء بالمشهد الإعلامي في منطقة جازان.

وقدم السمراني شكره لأمير منطقة جازان، ونائبه على دعمهما لكل ما من شأنه تعزيز الجهود الإعلامية بالمنطقة لما يمثله الإعلام بصفته شريكاً رئيساً في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة، وإبراز الميز النسبية للمنطقة في شتى المجالات.

فيما عبّر الإعلاميون عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لأمير المنطقة على دعمه واهتمامه بالإعلام والإعلاميين، مؤكدين أن هذا اللقاء يشكل منصة مهمة لتبادل الخبرات، وتعزيز التواصل، وتوحيد الجهود لخدمة المنطقة وإبراز منجزاتها.

ويأتي تنظيم اللقاء الأول للإعلاميين في منطقة جازان ضمن الجهود الرامية إلى تمكين الإعلام، ورفع كفاءة الأداء الإعلامي، وبناء شراكة مستدامة تسهم في دعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة بالمنطقة.

حضر اللقاء وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، وعدد من القيادات الإعلامية، وأكثر من 350 إعلامياً وإعلامية، وممثلو الجهات الحكومية بالمنطقة.