أمير جازان يرعى اللقاء الأول لإعلاميي المنطقة

The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the first meeting of media professionals in the region, organized by the Jazan Emirate represented by the General Administration of Media and Institutional Communication, as part of the Governor's support for media and its role in serving development and highlighting the region's achievements.

During the meeting, the Governor of Jazan Region emphasized the importance of media as an active partner in development, and its pivotal role in conveying the true image of the region, shedding light on investment opportunities and developmental projects, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, stressing the necessity of adhering to professionalism and credibility, and enhancing the positive media message.

For his part, the Director of the General Administration of Media and Institutional Communication at the Emirate, Nasser bin Saad Al-Samarani, explained that the meeting discussed several axes related to developing media work, enhancing integration between official entities and media professionals, in addition to reviewing the challenges and opportunities that contribute to elevating the media scene in the Jazan Region.

Al-Samarani expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Jazan Region and his Deputy for their support of all that would enhance media efforts in the region, given that media represents a key partner in achieving sustainable development and highlighting the region's relative advantages in various fields.

Meanwhile, media professionals expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Governor for his support and interest in media and media professionals, affirming that this meeting serves as an important platform for exchanging experiences, enhancing communication, and unifying efforts to serve the region and highlight its achievements.

The organization of the first meeting of media professionals in the Jazan Region is part of efforts aimed at empowering media, raising the efficiency of media performance, and building a sustainable partnership that contributes to supporting the comprehensive development journey in the region.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor of Jazan Region, Walid bin Sultan Al-San'ani, a number of media leaders, more than 350 male and female media professionals, and representatives of government entities in the region.