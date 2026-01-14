فعَّل فرع الرئاسة العامة لهيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر بمنطقة نجران المصلى المتنقل بمدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، بالتعاون مع فرع وزارة الرياضة بالمنطقة، لتمكين الجمهور من إقامة فريضة الصلاة جماعة في وقتها.

وتعتبر المصليات المتنقلة إحدى الوسائل التوعوية للرئاسة العامة لهيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر، وهي مجهزة بجميع احتياجات إقامة الصلاة.