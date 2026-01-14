The General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in the Najran region has activated the mobile prayer area at the Prince Hadhlul bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Najran, in collaboration with the regional branch of the Ministry of Sports, to enable the public to perform the prayer in congregation at its designated time.

The mobile prayer areas are considered one of the awareness tools of the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, and they are equipped with all the necessities for performing prayer.