السعودية توقّع مذكرات تفاهم دولية للتعاون في مجال الموارد المعدنية والابتكار التعديني مع تشيلي وكندا والبرازيل

The Kingdom, represented by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, signed three international memorandums of understanding for cooperation in the field of mineral resources with the Republic of Chile, Canada, and the Federative Republic of Brazil, on the sidelines of the fifth international ministerial meeting for ministers concerned with mining affairs, which was held as part of the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference hosted by Riyadh from January 13 to 15.

This step comes as a manifestation of the Kingdom's efforts to expand its international partnerships and enhance frameworks for technical and investment cooperation in the mining and minerals sector, serving mutual interests and achieving sustainable development of mineral resources.

The signing ceremonies included the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Mining in the Republic of Chile for cooperation in the field of mineral wealth, the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Natural Resources Management in Canada for cooperation in the field of mineral resources, and the Ministry completed this system of strategic partnerships by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Mines and Energy in the Federative Republic of Brazil for cooperation in the field of mineral wealth.

It is noteworthy that the fifth edition of the international ministerial meeting recorded the largest level of international representation of its kind globally, with the participation of more than 100 countries, including all G20 countries alongside the European Union, in addition to the participation of 59 multilateral organizations, industrial federations, and non-governmental organizations, reflecting the status that the ministerial meeting has now achieved as a leading international platform for coordinating visions, building partnerships, and developing practical solutions to the challenges facing the mining and minerals sector globally.