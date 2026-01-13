السعودية توقّع مذكرات تفاهم دولية للتعاون في مجال الموارد المعدنية والابتكار التعديني مع تشيلي وكندا والبرازيل

وقّعت المملكة، ممثلةً بوزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، ثلاث مذكرات تفاهم دولية للتعاون في مجال الموارد المعدنية مع جمهورية تشيلي ودولة كندا وجمهورية البرازيل الاتحادية، على هامش الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي الخامس للوزراء المعنيين بشؤون التعدين، الذي عُقد في إطار النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي الذي تستضيفه الرياض خلال الفترة من 13 حتى 15 يناير الجاري.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة تجسيداً لمساعي المملكة نحو توسيع شراكاتها الدولية، وتعزيز أطر التعاون الفني والاستثماري في قطاع التعدين والمعادن، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة ويحقق التنمية المستدامة للموارد المعدنية.

وشملت مراسم التوقيع إبرام مذكرة تفاهم مع وزارة التعدين في جمهورية تشيلي للتعاون في مجال الثروة المعدنية، وتوقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع إدارة الموارد الطبيعية في دولة كندا للتعاون في مجال الموارد المعدنية، واستكملت الوزارة هذه المنظومة من الشراكات الإستراتيجية بتوقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع وزارة المناجم والطاقة في جمهورية البرازيل الاتحادية للتعاون في مجال الثروة المعدنية.

يذكر أن النسخة الخامسة من الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي سجلت مستوى تمثيلياً دولياً هو الأكبر من نوعه عالمياً، بمشاركة أكثر من 100 دولة، من بينها جميع دول مجموعة العشرين إلى جانب الاتحاد الأوروبي، إضافة إلى مشاركة 59 من المنظمات متعددة الأطراف والاتحادات الصناعية والمنظمات غير الحكومية، بما يعكس المكانة التي أصبح يحتلها الاجتماع الوزاري بوصفه منصة دولية رائدة لتنسيق الرؤى وبناء الشراكات وتطوير حلول عملية لتحديات قطاع التعدين والمعادن عالمياً.