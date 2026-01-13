بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، للفريق الأول الركن مامادي دومبويا رئيس جمهورية غينيا رئيس الدولة، بمناسبة فوزه في الانتخابات الرئاسية.

وأعرب الملك المفدى عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد للرئيس الغيني، ولشعب جمهورية غينيا الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة، للفريق الأول الركن مامادي دومبويا رئيس جمهورية غينيا رئيس الدولة، بمناسبة فوزه في الانتخابات الرئاسية.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد للرئيس الغيني، ولشعب جمهورية غينيا الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.