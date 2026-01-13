The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory cable to Army Chief of Staff Mamady Doumbouya, President of the Republic of Guinea and Head of State, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to the Guinean president, and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Guinea, further progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a congratulatory cable to Army Chief of Staff Mamady Doumbouya, President of the Republic of Guinea and Head of State, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to the Guinean president, and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Guinea, further progress and advancement.