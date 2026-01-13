اكتشاف 20 نقشاً أثرياً عمره 5000 عام في قمم السودة

The Heritage Authority has revealed 20 rocks bearing archaeological inscriptions in the area of the Ascent of Al-Soudah project. The rocks contain drawings estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000 years old, revealing a deep cultural and civilizational dimension of the civilizations that inhabited the project area, which spans over 636.5 square kilometers and includes Al-Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa.





These rocks feature Thamudic inscriptions and depict images of animals such as ibex, hyenas, and ostriches, alongside scenes of hunters and dancers, palm trees, and weapons, collectively reflecting the environmental and social practices of those civilizations, and confirming that the areas of Al-Soudah and Rijal Almaa were populated and culturally thriving for thousands of years.



The archaeological survey was conducted through 4 scientific phases, starting with data collection and site analysis, and concluding with the documentation and identification of high-value sites, in preparation for their development and protection.