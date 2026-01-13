كشفت هيئة التراث 20 صخرة تحمل نقوشًا أثرية في منطقة مشروع قمم السودة. وتحوي الصخور رسومات يُقدَّر عمرها ما بين 4000 و5000 عام، وتكشف بُعدا حضاريا وثقافيا عميقا لحضارات استوطنت منطقة المشروع، التي تمتد على مساحة تتجاوز 636.5 كيلومتر مربع، وتضم السودة وأجزاء من رجال ألمع.
اكتشاف 20 نقشاً أثرياً عمره 5000 عام في قمم السودة


وتضم هذه الصخور نقوشًا ثمودية، وتُظهر تصاوير لحيوانات مثل الوعول والضباع والنعام، إلى جانب مشاهد لصيادين وراقصين، وأشجار نخيل، وأسلحة، تعكس مجتمعةً الممارسات البيئية والاجتماعية لتلك الحضارات، وتؤكد أن منطقتي السودة ورجال ألمع كانتا مأهولتين ومزدهرتين ثقافيًا على مدى آلاف السنين.

وجاءت أعمال المسح الأثري عبر 4 مراحل علمية، بدأت بجمع البيانات وتحليل المواقع، وانتهت بتوثيق وتحديد المواقع ذات القيمة العالية، تمهيدًا لتطويرها وحمايتها.