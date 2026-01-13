مُحافظ الطائف يستقبل وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة لبحث المشاريع البيئية بالمحافظة

The Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received yesterday the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli, along with his accompanying delegation.

The Governor of Taif emphasized the crucial role played by the environment, water, and agriculture system in supporting the national economy and enhancing the contribution of its sectors in the province, achieving sustainable developmental and economic value that aligns with the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and contributes to maximizing the developmental impact of environmental, water, and agricultural projects.

He noted the support provided by the wise leadership - may God support it - to advance the agricultural and environmental sectors in various regions and provinces of the Kingdom, appreciating the efforts made by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in enhancing the capabilities of the Taif rose and honey sectors in the province.

For his part, Minister Al-Fadli praised the efforts made by the Governor of Taif in supporting government, service, and private sectors, affirming that this support has contributed to the development of the system's services and improving its performance efficiency in the province, and during the meeting, several developmental projects in the province were signed.