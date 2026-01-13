مُحافظ الطائف يستقبل وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة لبحث المشاريع البيئية بالمحافظة

استقبل محافظ الطائف الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز أمس، وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي، والوفد المرافق له.

وأكد محافظ الطائف أهمية الدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به منظومة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني، وتعزيز إسهام قطاعاتها بالمحافظة، بما يحقق قيمة تنموية واقتصادية مستدامة، تتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وتسهم في تعظيم الأثر التنموي للمشاريع البيئية والمائية والزراعية.

ونوّه بالدعم الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- للنهوض بالقطاعين الزراعي والبيئي في مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، مثمّناً الجهود التي تبذلها وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في تعزيز قدرات قطاعي الورد الطائفي والعسل بالمحافظة.

من جانبه، ثمّن الوزير الفضلي الجهود التي يقدمها محافظ الطائف في دعم القطاعات الحكومية والخدمية والخاصة، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم أسهم في تطوير خدمات المنظومة ورفع كفاءة أدائها بالمحافظة، وجرى خلال اللقاء توقيع عدد من المشاريع التنموية في المحافظة.