اعتمدت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، ترسية مشروع تصميم وتنفيذ وإنجاز التوسعة الجديدة للمسار الأحمر ضمن شبكة قطار الرياض بإضافة 8.4 كيلو متر إلى المسار الحالي، تمتدُّ من جامعة الملك سعود وصولًا إلى مشروع تطوير بوابة الدرعية، وتشمل خمس محطات جديدة؛ وذلك استكمالًا لمنظومة النقل العام في العاصمة، وتعزيزًا للربط بين المناطق الحيوية والمجتمعات السكنية والمراكز التعليمية والثقافية والصحية.

ويأتي هذا المشروع ضمن مسار متواصل من التطوير الذي تشهده مدينة الرياض في عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وبدعم وتوجيه مستمرين من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، امتدادًا لما تمَّ إنجازه من مشروع النقل العام بمدينة الرياض الذي افتُتح برعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين في نوفمبر 2024، ليشكِّل القطار فيه العمود الفقري لشبكة النقل العام بالعاصمة.

وأكد وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض المهندس إبراهيم بن محمد السلطان، أنَّ مشروع امتداد المسار الأحمر يأتي تعزيزًا لشبكة النقل العام في المدينة، واستكمالًا لجهود الهيئة في تطوير منظومة نقل حضرية مستدامة تربط بين مراكز مدينة الرياض الحيوية ومجتمعاتها السكنية ومعالمها الثقافية والتعليمية، مشيرًا إلى أنَّ المشروع يواكب الإقبال المتزايد من سكان وزائري العاصمة على استخدام وسائل النقل العام منذ بدء تشغيل المشروع أواخر عام 2024، حيث تجاوز عدد الركاب 173 مليون راكب منذ افتتاحه، وهو ما يعكس ثقة المجتمع بكفاءة المشروع ومستوى خدماته.

وتشمل التوسعة الجديدة تنفيذ 7.1 كيلومتر من الأنفاق العميقة تحت سطح الأرض، و1.3 كيلومتر من المسارات المرتفعة، كما تشتمل على محطات جديدة، اثنتان منها بجامعة الملك سعود، حيث تخدم الأولى المدينة الطبية والكليات الصحية، في حين تخدم الثانية بهو الجامعة، إضافة إلى ثلاث محطات في الدرعية، ستكون إحداها نقطة ربط المسار السابع مستقبلًا، ومن المخطط أن يكتمل العمل فيها خلال 6 سنوات تقريبًا.

ويُسهم المشروع في دعم ربط شبكة النقل العام للوجهات الرئيسية للمدينة، حيث ترتبط المحطات الواقعة ضمن مشروع تطوير بوابة الدرعية بعدد من الوجهات والمعالم الرئيسية، مثل: حي الطريف، حي البجيري ومبنى الأوبرا، وغيرها من المعالم الثقافية والسياحية البارزة مما يثري تجربة سكان وزائري المدينة، ويقلل زمن الرحلات، حيث لا يتجاوز زمن الرحلة من محطة مدينة الملك فهد الرياضية إلى وسط الدرعية 40 دقيقة، كما أنّه من المتوقّع أن يسهم المشروع في تقليص عدد السيارات بواقع 150 ألف مركبة يوميًا؛ مما يعزز توفير خيارات متنوعة وبدائل مرنة للوصول والتنقل من وإلى الدرعية.

ووضعت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، خطة متكاملة لإدارة التحويلات المرورية على الطرق التي ستشهد تنفيذ أعمال الامتداد داخل الجامعة والدرعية، وذلك بالشراكة مع الأجهزة المعنية؛ بهدف تحقيق أقصى قدر من الانسيابية في حركة المرور حتى اكتمال المشروع.