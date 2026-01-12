The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has approved the awarding of the design, implementation, and completion project for the new extension of the Red Line within the Riyadh Metro network, adding 8.4 kilometers to the existing line, extending from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate Development Project, and including five new stations. This is part of the ongoing public transport system in the capital, enhancing connectivity between vital areas, residential communities, and educational, cultural, and health centers.

This project is part of a continuous development effort that Riyadh has witnessed during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, with ongoing support and guidance from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. This extends the achievements of the public transport project in Riyadh, which was inaugurated under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in November 2024, making the metro the backbone of the public transport network in the capital.

The Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Engineer Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, confirmed that the extension of the Red Line project enhances the public transport network in the city and completes the Commission's efforts to develop a sustainable urban transport system that connects the vital centers of Riyadh with its residential communities and cultural and educational landmarks. He pointed out that the project meets the increasing demand from residents and visitors of the capital for public transport since the project began operations in late 2024, with the number of passengers exceeding 173 million since its opening, reflecting the community's confidence in the project's efficiency and service level.

The new extension includes the construction of 7.1 kilometers of deep underground tunnels and 1.3 kilometers of elevated tracks. It also includes new stations, two of which are at King Saud University, with the first serving the medical city and health colleges, while the second serves the university lobby, in addition to three stations in Diriyah, one of which will be a future connection point for the seventh line. The work is expected to be completed in approximately six years.

The project contributes to supporting the connectivity of the public transport network to the city's main destinations, as the stations within the Diriyah Gate Development Project are linked to several key destinations and landmarks, such as Al-Turaif neighborhood, Al-Bujairi neighborhood, and the Opera House, among other prominent cultural and tourist attractions, enriching the experience of residents and visitors to the city and reducing travel times. The travel time from King Fahd Sports City Station to the center of Diriyah does not exceed 40 minutes. It is also expected that the project will help reduce the number of cars by 150,000 vehicles daily, enhancing the provision of diverse options and flexible alternatives for reaching and commuting to and from Diriyah.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has developed a comprehensive plan to manage traffic diversions on the roads that will witness the implementation of the extension works within the university and Diriyah, in partnership with the relevant authorities, aiming to achieve maximum traffic flow until the project is completed.