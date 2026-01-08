التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم (الخميس)، وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، ورئيس الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع المهندس خالد السالم، وعددًا من قيادات منظومة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، بحث الموضوعات المتعلقة بالقطاعين الصناعي والتعديني في منطقة جازان، واستعراض أبرز المبادرات والبرامج التي تنفذها منظومة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، الهادفة إلى تعزيز البيئة الاستثمارية وتنمية المحتوى المحلي ودعم المشروعات الصناعية والتعدينية بما يسهم في دفع عجلة التنمية الاقتصادية وتوفير الفرص الوظيفية في منطقة جازان.
ونوّه أمير جازان بما يحظى به القطاعان الصناعي والتعديني من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة كونهما من الركائز الأساسية لتنويع مصادر الدخل وتعزيز مكانة المملكة الاقتصادية، مثمنًا في هذا الصدد ما تبذله الوزارة من جهود في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وتوطين الصناعات، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
بدوره، أعرب وزير الصناعة عن شكره لأمير منطقة جازان على دعمه الدائم، مؤكدًا حرص الوزارة على تعزيز إسهامات المنطقة في نمو القطاع الصناعي والتعديني.