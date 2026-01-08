The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today (Thursday) in his office at the emirate with the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, the CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Engineer Khalid Al-Salem, and a number of leaders from the industry and mineral resources sector.

During the reception, discussions were held regarding topics related to the industrial and mining sectors in the Jazan Region, and an overview of the most prominent initiatives and programs implemented by the industry and mineral resources sector was presented, aimed at enhancing the investment environment, developing local content, and supporting industrial and mining projects to contribute to driving economic development and providing job opportunities in the Jazan Region.

The Governor of Jazan highlighted the support and attention that the industrial and mining sectors receive from the wise leadership, as they are among the essential pillars for diversifying income sources and enhancing the Kingdom's economic position. He appreciated, in this regard, the efforts made by the ministry in empowering national competencies, localizing industries, and enhancing local content, which contributes to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

For his part, the Minister of Industry expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Jazan Region for his continuous support, affirming the ministry's commitment to enhancing the region's contributions to the growth of the industrial and mining sectors.