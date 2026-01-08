أطلق المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية 63 طائراً بحرياً في كورنيش جدة، ضمن نطاق توزيعها الطبيعي بعد إعادة تأهيلها، وذلك امتداداً لجهوده في المحافظة على الأنواع الفطرية وتعزيز استدامة النظم البيئية الساحلية.

وتضمّن الإطلاق 34 نورس «أرأس» كبير، و25 نورس «أرأس»، إلى جانب طائر واحد من دجاج الماء، ومالك الحزين، وطائرين من اللقلق العابديني، التي انطلقت لتتمكن من أداء أدوارها البيئية ودعم التوازن البيئي

ويأتي إطلاق هذه الطيور بعد إعادة تأهيلها وفق ممارسات علمية معتمدة، في إطار مستهدفات المركز الرامية إلى استدامة الحياة الفطرية والمحافظة على النظم البيئية، وإثراء التنوع الأحيائي. وتسهم هذي الخطوة في تنفيذ الالتزامات والجهود الدولية ذات الصلة بالمحافظة على الأنواع الفطرية، ودعم الإستراتيجية الوطنية للبيئة، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.