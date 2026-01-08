The National Center for Wildlife Development has released 63 seabirds at the Jeddah Corniche, within their natural distribution range after rehabilitation, as part of its efforts to conserve wildlife species and enhance the sustainability of coastal ecosystems.

The release included 34 large "Aras" gulls, 25 "Aras" gulls, along with one water hen, a heron, and two Abdim's storks, which have been released to perform their environmental roles and support ecological balance.



This release comes after their rehabilitation according to approved scientific practices, as part of the center's objectives aimed at sustaining wildlife and preserving ecosystems, and enriching biodiversity. This step contributes to the implementation of international commitments and efforts related to wildlife conservation, supports the national environmental strategy, and achieves the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

