أطلق المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية 63 طائراً بحرياً في كورنيش جدة، ضمن نطاق توزيعها الطبيعي بعد إعادة تأهيلها، وذلك امتداداً لجهوده في المحافظة على الأنواع الفطرية وتعزيز استدامة النظم البيئية الساحلية.
وتضمّن الإطلاق 34 نورس «أرأس» كبير، و25 نورس «أرأس»، إلى جانب طائر واحد من دجاج الماء، ومالك الحزين، وطائرين من اللقلق العابديني، التي انطلقت لتتمكن من أداء أدوارها البيئية ودعم التوازن البيئي
ويأتي إطلاق هذه الطيور بعد إعادة تأهيلها وفق ممارسات علمية معتمدة، في إطار مستهدفات المركز الرامية إلى استدامة الحياة الفطرية والمحافظة على النظم البيئية، وإثراء التنوع الأحيائي. وتسهم هذي الخطوة في تنفيذ الالتزامات والجهود الدولية ذات الصلة بالمحافظة على الأنواع الفطرية، ودعم الإستراتيجية الوطنية للبيئة، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
The National Center for Wildlife Development has released 63 seabirds at the Jeddah Corniche, within their natural distribution range after rehabilitation, as part of its efforts to conserve wildlife species and enhance the sustainability of coastal ecosystems.
The release included 34 large "Aras" gulls, 25 "Aras" gulls, along with one water hen, a heron, and two Abdim's storks, which have been released to perform their environmental roles and support ecological balance.
This release comes after their rehabilitation according to approved scientific practices, as part of the center's objectives aimed at sustaining wildlife and preserving ecosystems, and enriching biodiversity. This step contributes to the implementation of international commitments and efforts related to wildlife conservation, supports the national environmental strategy, and achieves the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.