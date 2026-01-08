أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم «الخميس»، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيراً في ثلاثة جناة في منطقة نجران، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: «وَلَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلَاحِهَا»، وقال تعالى: «وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ»، وقال تعالى: «وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَادَ»، وقال تعالى: «إِنَّمَا جَزَاءُ الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَاداً أَن يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلَافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ».

أقدم كل من عمر عبدي عبدالعزيز خليف، وعبدي كامل محمد حسين، وبشير محمد عبدالقادر صالح (صوماليي الجنسية)، على تهريب مادة الحشيش المخدر إلى المملكة، وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجناة المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهم عن توجيه الاتهام إليهم بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة، صدر بحقهم حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليهم وقتلهم تعزيراً، وأصبح الحكم نهائياً بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيراً بالجناة عمر عبدي عبدالعزيز خليف، وعبدي كامل محمد حسين، وبشير محمد عبدالقادر صالح (صوماليي الجنسية) يوم الخميس 19 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 8 / 1 / 2026م بمنطقة نجران.

ووزارة الداخلية إذّ تعلن ذلك؛ لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشد العقوبات المقررة نظاماً بحق مهربيها ومروجيها؛ لما تسببه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفساد جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاك لحقوقهم، وهي تحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من يقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.