The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today, "Thursday," regarding the implementation of the death penalty for three criminals in the Najran region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah, the Almighty, said: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation," and He said: "And do not seek corruption in the land; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters," and He said: "And Allah does not like corruption," and He said: "The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment."

Each of Omar Abdi Abdulaziz Khalif, Abdi Kamel Muhammad Hussein, and Bashir Muhammad Abdulqadir Saleh (of Somali nationality) was involved in smuggling hashish into the Kingdom. By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned criminals, and the investigation with them resulted in charges being brought against them for committing the crime. They were referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.

The death penalty was carried out against the criminals Omar Abdi Abdulaziz Khalif, Abdi Kamel Muhammad Hussein, and Bashir Muhammad Abdulqadir Saleh (of Somali nationality) on Thursday, 19/7/1447 AH, corresponding to 8/1/2026 AD, in the Najran region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters due to the loss of innocent lives and the grave corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.