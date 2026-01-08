حقّق فريق الجراحة بمستشفى جازان العام، أحد مكونات تجمع جازان الصحي، إنجازاً طبياً استثنائياً بعد نجاحه في استئصال ورم نادر وضخم بطول 35 سنتيمتراً من أمعاء طفلة تبلغ من العمر 14 سنة، في تدخل جراحي طارئ أنقذ حياتها.

وأوضح استشاري جراحة الجهاز الهضمي والمناظير، قائد الفريق الجراحي الدكتور خالد اليحياوي أن الطفلة وصلت إلى قسم الطوارئ وهي في حالة حرجة، وتعاني آلاماً حادة في البطن، وأعراض تسمم دموي، وكشفت الفحوص المتقدمة والأشعة المقطعية وجود كتلة كبيرة مصحوبة بالتهابات وتجمعات قيحية داخل التجويف البطني.

وبناء على التشخيص فقد باشر الفريق إجراء جراحة عاجلة باستخدام المنظار جرى خلالها استئصال الورم بالكامل، مع إجراء غسيل شامل لتجويف البطن، لتستقر حال الطفلة لاحقاً وتغادر المستشفى وهي تتمتع بصحة جيدة.

وبين التحليل النسيجي أن الورم عبارة عن ازدواج خلقي كيسي في القولون في حال انفجار، وهي حالة نادرة جداً لا تتجاوز نسبة حدوثها حالة واحدة لكل 200 ألف شخص عالمياً. وهذا الإنجاز يعكس كفاءة الكوادر الطبية وجاهزية مستشفى جازان العام للتعامل مع أدق الحالات وأكثرها تعقيداً.