The surgical team at Jazan General Hospital, part of the Jazan Health Cluster, achieved an exceptional medical milestone after successfully removing a rare and large tumor measuring 35 centimeters from the intestines of a 14-year-old girl in an emergency surgical intervention that saved her life.

Dr. Khalid Al-Yahyaoui, a consultant in gastrointestinal surgery and endoscopy and the leader of the surgical team, explained that the girl arrived at the emergency department in critical condition, suffering from severe abdominal pain and symptoms of septicemia. Advanced tests and a CT scan revealed a large mass accompanied by inflammation and purulent collections within the abdominal cavity.

Based on the diagnosis, the team proceeded to perform urgent surgery using endoscopy, during which the tumor was completely removed, along with a thorough washing of the abdominal cavity. The girl's condition stabilized afterward, and she left the hospital in good health.

Histological analysis indicated that the tumor was a cystic duplication in the colon on the verge of rupture, a very rare condition with an occurrence rate of only one in every 200,000 people globally. This achievement reflects the efficiency of the medical staff and the readiness of Jazan General Hospital to handle the most delicate and complex cases.