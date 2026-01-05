بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق المهندس علي أبو الراغب.

وقال الملك المفدى: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة دولة المهندس علي أبو الراغب رئيس الوزراء الأسبق في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية ـ رحمه الله ـ وإننا إذ نبعث لجلالتكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق المهندس علي أبو الراغب.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة دولة المهندس علي أبو الراغب رئيس الوزراء الأسبق في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية ـ رحمه الله ـ وأبعث لجلالتكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».