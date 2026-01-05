بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق المهندس علي أبو الراغب.
وقال الملك المفدى: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة دولة المهندس علي أبو الراغب رئيس الوزراء الأسبق في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية ـ رحمه الله ـ وإننا إذ نبعث لجلالتكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق المهندس علي أبو الراغب.
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة دولة المهندس علي أبو الراغب رئيس الوزراء الأسبق في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية ـ رحمه الله ـ وأبعث لجلالتكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the passing of former Prime Minister Engineer Ali Abu Raghif.
The King said: “We have received the news of the passing of His Excellency Engineer Ali Abu Raghif, former Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – may God have mercy on him – and as we send our deepest condolences to Your Majesty and to the family of the deceased, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the passing of former Prime Minister Engineer Ali Abu Raghif.
The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of His Excellency Engineer Ali Abu Raghif, former Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – may God have mercy on him – and I send my heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty and to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.”