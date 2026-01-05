The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the passing of former Prime Minister Engineer Ali Abu Raghif.

The King said: “We have received the news of the passing of His Excellency Engineer Ali Abu Raghif, former Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – may God have mercy on him – and as we send our deepest condolences to Your Majesty and to the family of the deceased, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the passing of former Prime Minister Engineer Ali Abu Raghif.

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of His Excellency Engineer Ali Abu Raghif, former Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – may God have mercy on him – and I send my heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty and to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.”