نيابةً عن وزير الدفاع.. بن عياف يرعى حفل تخريج طلبة دورات تأهيل الضباط الجامعيين لأفرع القوات المسلحة

نيابةً عن وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عياف اليوم حفل تخريج طلبة دورات تأهيل الضباط الجامعيين لأفرع القوات المسلحة للعام الدراسي 1447، وذلك في مقر كلية الملك عبدالعزيز الحربية بالعيينة.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الكلية نائب رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الركن فهد بن عبدالله الغفيلي، ورئيس أركان القوات البرية الفريق الركن فهد بن سعود الجهني، وقائد كلية الملك عبدالعزيز الحربية اللواء الركن فهد بن سعد القحيز.
وفور وصول نائب وزير الدفاع، عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم بُدئ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، بعد ذلك ألقى قائد كلية الملك عبدالعزيز الحربية كلمةً أعرب فيها عن شكره وتقديره لنائب وزير الدفاع على رعايته حفل تخريج طلبة دورات تأهيل الضباط الجامعيين لأفرع القوات المسلحة، بعد إتمامهم مرحلة التأهيل العسكري، متنقلين بين فصول التعليم وميادين التدريب، مكتسبين المعارف والمهارات والقيم التي تؤهلهم ليكونوا عناصر فاعلة في أفرع القوات المسلحة، وقادرين على مواكبة التطور الذي تشهده وزارة الدفاع.
تلت ذلك كلمة الخريجين ألقاها الخريج صالح بن جمال الفايز، عبّر فيها عن تشرفه أصالة عن نفسه ونيابةً عن زملائه الخريجين برعاية نائب وزير الدفاع لحفل تخريجهم، مؤكداً جاهزيتهم واستعدادهم لحماية أمن الوطن.
عقب ذلك جرى العرض العسكري، ثم أدى الخريجون القسم، وأُعلنت النتائج، وكرَّم نائب وزير الدفاع الطلبة المتفوقين، ثم تسلَّم هدية تذكارية من قائد الكلية بهذه المناسبة.
بعد ذلك، تقلد الخريجون رتبهم العسكرية، ثم التقطت الصورة التذكارية لنائب وزير الدفاع مع الخريجين، وخُتم الحفل بعزف السلام الملكي.
حضر الحفل قائد قوة الصواريخ الإستراتيجية الفريق الركن جارالله بن محمد العلويط، وقائد القوات الجوية الفريق الركن تركي بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس أركان القوات البحرية الفريق الركن محمد بن عبدالرحمن الغريبي، ووكيل وزارة الدفاع للمشتريات والتسليح إبراهيم بن أحمد السويد، ووكيل وزارة الدفاع لخدمات التميز المهندس محمد بن فيصل بن معمر، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين من مدنيين وعسكريين وأولياء أمور الخريجين.
On behalf of the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, today sponsored the graduation ceremony for the students of the University Officers Qualification Courses for the branches of the Armed Forces for the academic year 1447, held at the King Abdulaziz Military Academy in Al-Uyaynah.
Upon his arrival at the academy, he was received by the Deputy Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghafili, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Saud Al-Juhani, and the Commander of the King Abdulaziz Military Academy, Major General Fahd bin Saad Al-Qahiz.
As soon as the Deputy Minister of Defense arrived, the royal anthem was played, and the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Following that, the Commander of the King Abdulaziz Military Academy delivered a speech in which he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Minister of Defense for sponsoring the graduation ceremony of the students of the University Officers Qualification Courses for the branches of the Armed Forces, after they completed their military qualification phase, moving between educational classes and training fields, acquiring the knowledge, skills, and values that qualify them to be effective members of the Armed Forces and able to keep pace with the developments witnessed by the Ministry of Defense.
This was followed by a speech from the graduates delivered by the graduate Saleh bin Jamal Al-Faiz, in which he expressed his honor, on behalf of himself and his fellow graduates, for the Deputy Minister of Defense's sponsorship of their graduation ceremony, affirming their readiness and preparedness to protect the security of the homeland.
After that, a military parade took place, followed by the graduates taking the oath, the results were announced, and the Deputy Minister of Defense honored the outstanding students. He then received a commemorative gift from the Commander of the Academy on this occasion.
Subsequently, the graduates were awarded their military ranks, and a commemorative photo was taken of the Deputy Minister of Defense with the graduates, concluding the ceremony with the playing of the royal anthem.
Attending the ceremony were the Commander of the Strategic Missile Force, Lieutenant General Jarallah bin Mohammed Al-Alwaite, the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Chief of Naval Staff, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghareebi, the Deputy Minister of Defense for Procurement and Armament, Ibrahim bin Ahmed Al-Suwaid, the Deputy Minister of Defense for Excellence Services, Engineer Mohammed bin Faisal bin Muammar, and a number of senior officials from both civilian and military sectors, as well as the parents of the graduates.