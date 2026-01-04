نيابةً عن وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عياف اليوم حفل تخريج طلبة دورات تأهيل الضباط الجامعيين لأفرع القوات المسلحة للعام الدراسي 1447، وذلك في مقر كلية الملك عبدالعزيز الحربية بالعيينة.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الكلية نائب رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الركن فهد بن عبدالله الغفيلي، ورئيس أركان القوات البرية الفريق الركن فهد بن سعود الجهني، وقائد كلية الملك عبدالعزيز الحربية اللواء الركن فهد بن سعد القحيز.

وفور وصول نائب وزير الدفاع، عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم بُدئ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، بعد ذلك ألقى قائد كلية الملك عبدالعزيز الحربية كلمةً أعرب فيها عن شكره وتقديره لنائب وزير الدفاع على رعايته حفل تخريج طلبة دورات تأهيل الضباط الجامعيين لأفرع القوات المسلحة، بعد إتمامهم مرحلة التأهيل العسكري، متنقلين بين فصول التعليم وميادين التدريب، مكتسبين المعارف والمهارات والقيم التي تؤهلهم ليكونوا عناصر فاعلة في أفرع القوات المسلحة، وقادرين على مواكبة التطور الذي تشهده وزارة الدفاع.

نيابةً عن وزير الدفاع.. بن عياف يرعى حفل تخريج طلبة دورات تأهيل الضباط الجامعيين لأفرع القوات المسلحة

تلت ذلك كلمة الخريجين ألقاها الخريج صالح بن جمال الفايز، عبّر فيها عن تشرفه أصالة عن نفسه ونيابةً عن زملائه الخريجين برعاية نائب وزير الدفاع لحفل تخريجهم، مؤكداً جاهزيتهم واستعدادهم لحماية أمن الوطن.

عقب ذلك جرى العرض العسكري، ثم أدى الخريجون القسم، وأُعلنت النتائج، وكرَّم نائب وزير الدفاع الطلبة المتفوقين، ثم تسلَّم هدية تذكارية من قائد الكلية بهذه المناسبة.

بعد ذلك، تقلد الخريجون رتبهم العسكرية، ثم التقطت الصورة التذكارية لنائب وزير الدفاع مع الخريجين، وخُتم الحفل بعزف السلام الملكي.

حضر الحفل قائد قوة الصواريخ الإستراتيجية الفريق الركن جارالله بن محمد العلويط، وقائد القوات الجوية الفريق الركن تركي بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس أركان القوات البحرية الفريق الركن محمد بن عبدالرحمن الغريبي، ووكيل وزارة الدفاع للمشتريات والتسليح إبراهيم بن أحمد السويد، ووكيل وزارة الدفاع لخدمات التميز المهندس محمد بن فيصل بن معمر، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين من مدنيين وعسكريين وأولياء أمور الخريجين.