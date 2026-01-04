نيابةً عن وزير الدفاع.. بن عياف يرعى حفل تخريج طلبة دورات تأهيل الضباط الجامعيين لأفرع القوات المسلحة

On behalf of the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, today sponsored the graduation ceremony for the students of the University Officers Qualification Courses for the branches of the Armed Forces for the academic year 1447, held at the King Abdulaziz Military Academy in Al-Uyaynah.

Upon his arrival at the academy, he was received by the Deputy Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghafili, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Saud Al-Juhani, and the Commander of the King Abdulaziz Military Academy, Major General Fahd bin Saad Al-Qahiz.

As soon as the Deputy Minister of Defense arrived, the royal anthem was played, and the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Following that, the Commander of the King Abdulaziz Military Academy delivered a speech in which he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Minister of Defense for sponsoring the graduation ceremony of the students of the University Officers Qualification Courses for the branches of the Armed Forces, after they completed their military qualification phase, moving between educational classes and training fields, acquiring the knowledge, skills, and values that qualify them to be effective members of the Armed Forces and able to keep pace with the developments witnessed by the Ministry of Defense.

This was followed by a speech from the graduates delivered by the graduate Saleh bin Jamal Al-Faiz, in which he expressed his honor, on behalf of himself and his fellow graduates, for the Deputy Minister of Defense's sponsorship of their graduation ceremony, affirming their readiness and preparedness to protect the security of the homeland.

After that, a military parade took place, followed by the graduates taking the oath, the results were announced, and the Deputy Minister of Defense honored the outstanding students. He then received a commemorative gift from the Commander of the Academy on this occasion.

Subsequently, the graduates were awarded their military ranks, and a commemorative photo was taken of the Deputy Minister of Defense with the graduates, concluding the ceremony with the playing of the royal anthem.

Attending the ceremony were the Commander of the Strategic Missile Force, Lieutenant General Jarallah bin Mohammed Al-Alwaite, the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Chief of Naval Staff, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghareebi, the Deputy Minister of Defense for Procurement and Armament, Ibrahim bin Ahmed Al-Suwaid, the Deputy Minister of Defense for Excellence Services, Engineer Mohammed bin Faisal bin Muammar, and a number of senior officials from both civilian and military sectors, as well as the parents of the graduates.